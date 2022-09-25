Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Naomi’s Death in First Interview Since Her Passing

As she gets ready to embark on the tour that she was planning with her mother, Wynonna Judd spoke about Naomi’s passing. She was on CBS Sunday Morning, and it was her first interview since her mother’s death. She says that she’s still angry about it, and she doesn’t think that emotion will fade for a while. She regrets that she wasn’t able to help.

“I did not know that she was at the place she was when she ended it,” she said. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

It’s been a difficult year for Wynonna Judd. Just after announcing this fall reunion tour, her mother took her own life at 76 years old. She battled PTSD and bipolar disorder.

“As I walk out on stage that first night, I’ll probably say something like, ‘It’s not supposed to be like this’ because it’s not, right?” she said. “It’s supposed to be the two of us. And I’m gonna be angry because she’s not there.”

She also talked about the history of The Judds, and how the act with her mother worked so well.

“There’s nothing like family harmony, and sometimes the only harmony we had was in music,” she said.

The two sold more than 20 million albums in their career.

The Judds Reunite at the CMT Awards

The duo reunited for the final time in April at the CMT Awards. It was a beautiful moment, and it was supposed to be a new beginning. But shortly after, Naomi Judd died.

“I got the call and I went over and I saw her and I said goodbye to her in the hospital and I closed her eyes and I kissed her forehead and that was that,” Wynonna Judd said. “And next thing I know, I’m sitting here on the side porch and I’m just trying to figure out what’s next.”

But as time moves on, Wynonna Judd remembers more of the good things about her mother.

“She told me one time, she took my hand, and she said, ‘My life is better because of you,” she said. “Those are the memories that are starting to come through more and more. I think when you lose your mother, a lot of that crap goes away because it doesn’t matter anymore. It just doesn’t.”

Several female artists will join Wynonna Judd on The Judds tour this fall. It kicks off on September 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. It’s at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 28 before wrapping in The Judds home state of Kentucky on October 29 at Rupp Arena. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at their website.