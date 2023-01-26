Wynonna Judd Speaks on ‘The Judds Final Tour’ Coming to a Close

Naomi Judd died by suicide before The Judds could embark on their final tour. Instead of canceling the scheduled shows, Wynonna Judd decided to go on with the tour. She gathered a group of A-list ladies of country music and hit the road. However, The Judds’ Final Tour is more than just a string of live concerts. It’s a way for Wynonna and the fans to come together to celebrate and memorialize Naomi.

The first leg of the tour came to an end back in October. Today, Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town are hitting the road for the second leg of the tour. The fifteen-stop trek will end in February. Recently, Wynonna said that she won’t add more dates to the tour.

Wynonna opened up about why she’s ending The Judds’ Final Tour in February during a recent interview with Billboard.

Wynonna Judd Is Moving on to a New Stage of Life

“There are no plans for going past February,” Wynonna said of the tour. “It’s a chapter of finding meaning in the grieving process, so I think it is coming to a close.”

Previously, Wynonna talked about how seeing The Judds’ fans on tour helped her heal after losing her mother. “The fans are literally helping me through stuff that I would have to do on my own, honestly. So, I feel like they’re standing in the gap for me. They just are. They’re praying for me, and I read their notes, and I just feel loved. That’s the greatest light therapy in the history of mankind.”

For the same reasons, Judd told Billboard that the Final Tour was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “This is something I don’t think I’ll ever see again,” she said. “There will be tours and concerts, but this is something that is somewhere between a memorial and a celebration of life – and me, just kicking ass and giving every single note from my toenails.”

Wynonna Judd also opened up about one of the most intense parts of every tour stop: soundcheck. “I have a soundcheck every day with about 200-300 people and there is a Q&A and it’s so intense. People will weep, people will dress up in rhinestones, boots, Judds T-shirts. I think people are healing and going through their own struggles and coming out of the pain-demic, and they know mom is gone and I’m still living and breathing through the music,” she said.

“This is not about Wynonna Judd,” she added. “Sure, there is the Country Music Hall of Fame induction stuff, but it’s about family.”

The final leg of the Final Tour kicks off tonight. However, we can look forward to hearing more from Wynonna Judd in the future. It seems that the pain she endured while losing her mother has spurred her to write new songs.