Wynonna Judd Shares Stunning Photos From ‘Unforgettable’ Sold-Out Nashville Show

On Saturday (October 29th), country music singer and songwriter Wynonna Judd took to her Instagram to share stunning snapshots of her sold-out show in Nashville.

In the post, Wynonna Judd gushed about the show, which featured Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and Brandi Carlile. “Moments from last night’s unforgettable sold out show at Bridgestone Arena,” she captioned the post.

During a recent interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Judd opened up about how her fans helped her heal following the death of her mother, Naomi. “It is because I get really sad and I get stuck in my own head,” Judd explained. “I’m swimming in the lake of me. And I go out on stage and I look out and I see a mother-daughter with the vintage – we don’t say old – vintage t-shirts and all of a sudden, things are better. I just feel better.”

Wynonna Judd also said that people really need to reach out for help when they need it. “The fans are literally helping me through stuff that I would have to do on my own, honestly. So, I feel like they’re standing in the gap for me. They just are. They’re praying for me and I read their notes and I just feel loved. And that’s the greatest light therapy in this history of mankind.”

However, Judd did admit some of the condolences didn’t feel genuine for her. “I have my moments where I’m like ‘well, that’s a load of crap.’ But, every now and then I go, ‘You know what, I believe you.’”

Wynonna Judd to Recreate The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Concert in New TV Special

According to People, Judd is currently planning to re-create The Judds’ 1991 farewell concert as a TV special for CMT. The event will take place in March.

Among those who are going to be on stage with Wynonna Judd for the event are Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town. Speaking about the upcoming performance, Judd officially stated, “This is a big, fat, hairy deal for me. We are taking full advantage of the love and support.”

The concert will be recorded next Thursday in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. This is the same arena where the original performance was staged. Part of the proceeds from the concert special will support the Tennessee affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Wynonna Judd previously hit the road for a tribute tour, which was originally planned as a final reunion for her and her mother. However, Naomi passed away after a long struggle with severe depression in April. During her mother’s public memorial celebration at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Wynonna stated she planned to honor the tour commitment.