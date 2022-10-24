Wynonna Judd Says The Judds: The Final Tour Has Been an ‘Overwhelming Success’

Wynonna Judd is currently on The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ She wasn’t sure about carrying on with the trek in the wake of her mother’s untimely death in April. But she chose to forge ahead and she said that the entire thing has been healing. She was on the TODAY Show on Monday morning, and she revealed that they’ll extend the tour into 2023.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support,” she said. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly.”

When Wynonna Judd’s mother died, she leaned on the support of friends to fill that role on stage. The tour carried on with the help of Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill.

“I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour,” she said. “They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music, and I can say that no two shows are the same. It’s been so life-giving.”

So she’ll keep it rolling into 2023. The same group of artists will join her along the way.

The Judds ‘The Final Tour’ Rolls on Into 2023

Wynonna Judd announced on Monday that the tour will be extended. Check out the new dates below.

“It was a no-brainer to add 15 more shows!!! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite experiences ever. You all have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. Getting to experience all the different generations of Judds fans each night (with your vintage tees, homemade signs, flashlights in the air, singing every word to every song), has been other-worldly. I look so forward to continuing this celebration of the music that has changed my life forever,” Wynonna Judd captioned the announcement.

For some of the new dates, a presale is already underway. This time, the poster adds that the shows are, “In celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd.” Further, Martina McBride is not formally announced as the opening act this time, but rather one of the guests that will appear. Maybe these shows look a little different now that Wynonna Judd knows what to expect. Before she gets to those, she has a couple of stops remaining on the current run. She’s at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday and she’ll wrap this run at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Trisha Yearwood joins her on Friday, while Faith Hill joins on Saturday. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at The Judds website.