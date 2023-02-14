Wynonna Judd Updates Fans After Suffering On-Stage Health Scare

Wynonna Judd is assuring fans that she is feeling well three days after she nearly fainted during a live performance.

The country music star gave her fans, bandmates, and crew quite the scare while she was singing at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, OH on Feb. 11. Mid-concert, she stopped the show and called for help because a sudden bout of dizziness passed over her.

Judd was able to gather herself long enough to finish the show, but it was hit or miss for the final three songs. Since leaving the stage, people have wondered if she is ok. So on Monday (Feb. 13), she reached out to everyone on Instagram and shared a brief update.

“All is well, y’all,” she wrote. ” @littlebigtown and @martinamcbride, you are SUCH a blessing to me. Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively!”

The Grammy-winning songstress was performing a stop on her newly extended The Judds: The Final Tour with the help of Little Big Town and Martina McBride when she had her on-stage health scare.

Fans caught footage of the incident, which showed Judd nearly falling while trying to sing her hit Grandpa. After calling a crew member to the stage for help, she kept the situation light with a few jokes and told the crowd that she just needed to take a break.

“You know what? If I faint, just take a lot of pictures, okay?” she laughed.

Wynonna Judd made it through two solo songs and finished the night with a McBride and Little Big Town collaboration before leaving the stage.

Wynonna Judd Suffered a Similar Episode on New Year’s Eve

The episode came just over a month since the singer was forced to cancel her appearance at the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash with Kelsea Ballerini for a similar reason. Only a few hours before she was supposed to sing, she pulled out of the show due to severe vertigo.

Judd later updated fans with an Instagram video and said that she was fine. But she acknowledged that she needed to take some time to rest.

“I am working so hard on my mental, physical, and spiritual well-being,” she admitted. “I have a great team, and I’m really blessed. And I’m broken. And I’m working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it’s sacred.”

The 58-year-old went on tour shortly after her mother and her The Judds bandmate, Naomi Judd, took her own life. While the event was initially meant to serve as the last for the group, Wynonna decided to honor the dates as a tribute to Naomi.