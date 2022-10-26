‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes & Ryan Bingham Knew Each Other Long Before Their Hit Show

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes is pursuing a country music career in Nashville. In a new interview with Gear Patrol, he’s talking about the second job. And he says that his pursuit of a music career really had nothing to do his co-star Ryan Bingham. But he did know Ryan well before their time on the show.

“It’s been something I’ve always done,” Luke Grimes said of his music. “I’ve always played music. I’ve been in bands since I was 10-years-old. Church bands first then not so churchy bands after that. It’s just always been something I’ve done, but acting was always the day job, that’s the business of it all, and I just played music on the side as something that I loved. And honestly it was as simple as someone approaching me and saying, ‘I’ve heard that you’re into this. Send me some stuff.’ Then one thing leads to another and I got an opportunity to do it a little more professionally. And I wanted to give it a shot.”

But the two Yellowstone stars’ relationship pre-dates the show.

“I’ve actually known Ryan for a lot longer than I’ve been doing the show,” he said. “We’re not the closest of friends, but I’ve just always known him around and always loved his music and been such a fan. I’m a big fan of country music in general, whether that be the more well-known stuff that the masses know or the underground stuff – more in the Bingham vein. I kind of just love it all. So the music sort of happened organically and I’m trying to try my best just to enjoy it and not let the professionality of it take over or make it a job.”

Another ‘Yellowstone’ Star Is Trying His Hand at Music

Luke Grimes is enjoying the adjustment to Nashville.

I’d never been on Music Row in Nashville before,” he said. “I didn’t understand how this town works. And it’s been really amazing just seeing how the community of Nashville is. You go on a lot of co-writes, getting in rooms of people you’ve never met and you spend a day trying to come up with something out of nothing. It’s a really amazing way to spend the day. I enjoy it a lot.”

It’s a unique process that the Yellowstone star has grown to enjoy.

“I know some people have different feelings about that sort of process, but I think it’s awesome,” Luke Grimes said. “Not only are you meeting these amazing songwriters and really creative, talented people who’ve written a lot of the songs you know, now you’re trying to do it with them. It’s awesome.”

There’s no word on when the debut Luke Grimes album arrives. The fifth season of Yellowstone debuts on November 13.