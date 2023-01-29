‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Poses for Epic Photo with Morgan Wallen, Chase Rice

With Yellowstone on a temporary hiatus until later this summer, series star Luke Grimes is taking time to focus on his new career in country music. Weeks after releasing his debut single, “No Horse to Ride,” the 39-year-old actor-singer featured on the Instagram page of industry megastar Morgan Wallen alongside fellow country crooner, Chase Rice. Check out the epic pic below.

Sharing the post on Saturday, Morgan Wallen quipped in the caption, “I keep getting better looking everyday.”

With arms slung around each other’s shoulders, the photo, from left to right, features “Eyes On You” singer Chase Rice, Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes, Wallen himself, and then a friend of Wallen’s named William Sellers. Fans, thrilled to see the “Thought You Should Know” singer and Kayce Dutton actor together in one photo, flocked to the comments.

“What in the Chase Rice, Yellowstone lovin, Talkin Tennessee is going on here?” one fan demanded, referencing Morgan Wallen’s 2018 fan-favorite, “Talkin’ Tennessee.”

Touching on the photo caption, other Luke Grimes and Morgan Wallen fans joked, “You ain’t lyin,” “Facts only,” and “*adds all 4 to my cart.”

With Luke Grimes hanging out with one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in country music at the moment, we can’t help but wonder what new projects the Yellowstone star has coming up next.

Luke Grimes Has Fans Begging for New Music on Instagram

Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes only just recently created an Instagram account, but already, he’s accumulated more than half a million followers. Since taking to the social sharing platform, the Kayce Dutton actor has kept his posts pretty straightforward, providing fans with updates about Yellowstone and his next steps in country music. However, the actor’s last post featured a super cryptic caption and the ambiguity of it has many fans wondering whether the TV star will be dropping new music sooner rather than later.

The dreary photo sees Luke Grimes dressed in jeans, a white tee, and a geometrically patterned sweater. Leaning against a splintered fence rail on a foggy day, the caption read, “Dark cloud hangin’ over me…”

Fans again took to the comments where they guessed what the photo caption might be implying.

“Sounds like lyrics to a country song,” one of Luke Grimes’ followers wrote, while a second guessed, “Hinting at a new song/album title?”

A third demanded, “Where’s the next trackkkkk!!!”

So far, Luke Grimes has not provided any updates regarding his debut album. That said, ahead of the new year, the Yellowstone star promised on Instagram that his resolution for 2023 is to continue creating and releasing new music. Hopefully, then, the Kayce Dutton actor will have more new projects to share with fans in the near future.