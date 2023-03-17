‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Releases Poignant New Song, ‘Oh Ohio’ [Listen]

Luke Grimes’ turn as Kayce Dutton during five seasons of Paramount TV’s Yellowstone has helped make the TV cowboy a household name. Now, the branded man is, well, re-branding to one of his earliest passions: music.

In December 2022, Luke released his debut song, “No Horse to Ride.” The tune has already amassed 15 million streams since its release, and earned a spot on the Yellowstone Season 5 mid-season finale in January. Today, Luke is giving fans the second taste of his upcoming major-label project with the release of “Oh Ohio.”

Luke, an Ohio native, penned the tune with Jessi Alexander and Jon Randall. Like his previous release, “Oh Ohio” was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile).

“I left Ohio over 20 years ago to chase a dream,” said Luke Grimes. “It was a big moment for me when I realize that Ohio wasn’t my home anymore. I’m sure many people who have moved away can relate. It felt like home for a very long time, but over the years I could feel the drift. ‘Oh, Ohio’ is less of a song about leaving home and more about losing it. It’s a breakup song but with a place. Knowing your time together is over but you are a part of each other forever.”

Luke Grimes Currently Working on Major-Label Debut

In addition to his work on Yellowstone, the acclaimed actor has appeared in a number of films, including American Sniper and the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. However, the son of a Pentecostal pastor, Luke cites playing music in church as one of his earliest passions.

Of course, along the way, Luke’s dad also introduced him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. Now, Luke Grimes claims inspiration from the likes of Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and the late Townes Van Zandt.

Luke Grimes is currently prepping his major-label album debut (no release date yet). But it sounds like he’s off to a great start. He’s already been in the writing room with some of Nashville’s best tunesmiths, including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Luke is set to take the stage at a couple of music festivals later this year, including Under the Big Sky Festival in July and Pilgrimage Music Festival in September.