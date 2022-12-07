‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham, Shane Smith & The Saints, & More to Perform at Jackalope Jamboree 2023

The 2023 Jackalope Jamboree will officially be headlined by a couple of musical acts that have also provided tunes for the soundtrack of the most popular show on television. Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham will take the stage alongside the Texas Gentleman as the festival’s primetime performer. Bingham isn’t the only musician with ties to TV‘s hottest show that is slated to perform though.

Shane Smith & the Saints will also be bringing their songs to Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Oregon for the festivities. The Texas-based band showcased their music on episodes of Yellowstone in both Season 4 and Season 5. The exposure the show has provided their brand has done big things in terms of building their fanbase.

According to MusicRow.com, the 5th annual Jamboree is slated to take place June 22-24.

Ryan Binghams Headlines Jackalope Jamboree Lineup

18 bands will strut their stuff on 2 different stages during the 3-day Jamboree. In addition to performances by Ryan Bingham and Shane Smith & The Saints, the lineup also includes Margo Price, Corb Lund, Kelsey Waldon, the Vandoliers, Katilin Butts, Margo Cilker, Rob Leines, Summer Dean, IV, and the Strange Band, Mariel Buckley, and more.

“We are very excited for this year’s lineup,” says Jamboree co-founder Rian Beach. “From our headliners to our opening acts, we will have over twenty eclectic artists across two stages all three days in a venue that has a storied history in the city of Pendleton. While Happy Canyon hosts thousands of festivalgoers every year, the space is intimate enough to provide fans with an enhanced live experience, and most importantly, a more personal connection with the music. We look forward to seeing everyone back in Happy Canyon in 2023. Jackalope!”

More Than Just A Music Festival

The Jackalope Jamboree is much more than just a music festival though. It’s a family-friendly event with kids 12 and under admitted free with a paying adult. Craft beer and local wines are a major part of the full experience, but probably not for the kids. Food vendors will also be on-site.

Outdoor recreation is also a major component of the event as well. The Pendleton, Oregon area offers fantastic fishing, mountain biking, and golfing opportunities too. Stand-up comedy will also be a part of the entertainment for the first time ever this year, with Dusty Slay scheduled to bring the laughs.

What The Hell is a Jackalope Anyways?

From a marketing standpoint, the promoters of the event did a fantastic job in terms of branding. Everybody enjoys good alliteration, but even more fun is the fact that the Jackalope Jamboree is named after a magically enchanting mystical creature.

According to North American folklore, a Jackalope is a jackrabbit with deer antlers or antelope horns sprouting from betwixt its little bunny ears. Taxidermied jackalopes can be found in dive bars and holes-in-the-walls all over the country. Their presence provides a certain gritty-backwoods-ambiance to any watering hole. A musical festival with that type of vibe sounds like the perfect place to see Ryan Bingham perform live.