‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Asks Fans for ‘Cowboy Music’ Suggestions on His Country Playlist

Kevin Costner is looking for some help these days from fans who love country music and might even be watching Yellowstone. One thing that people who watch the TV show know is that it has a great, diverse music track in every episode. It is one of the things that viewers love to keep up with week after week. But this time, Costner, who is a musician himself, needs your help. As you can tell, he’s got a Spotify playlist but he’s looking for some new “cowboy music” as he shares this tweet.

Looking for some new cowboy music to add to my @Spotify playlist… Give me your suggestions



Find the playlist here: https://t.co/XujVJftsrG pic.twitter.com/GWuLrLFle5 — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) September 28, 2022

Costner goes out and plays music with his band titled Kevin Costner & Modern West. His band has had its music on Yellowstone, too. When it comes to this list, then it’s called simply Kevin’s Picks. Right now, his music list for country music has people like Bonnie Raitt and John Prine. But there are some more contemporary artists like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, too. Wilson has been making her presence felt as a new cast member on Yellowstone this season.

Kevin Costner Appears To Be Getting Plenty Of Suggestions From Fans

It should not be too hard for Costner’s fans to come up with some great suggestions. Fans were filling up the comments section after the tweet with a lot of different suggestions. We think that Costner and his people will find enough help from this collection together. But you can go hear his playlist and see if you can make sure that you get your suggestions in for the big-time star and producer.

Meanwhile, Costner has his hands full in Season 5 of Yellowstone. John Dutton, his character, is now the governor of Montana. He does not run the state like other politicians. He has his own ways and is busy so far. Never mind that he has his hands full with family matters all the time. It seems as if his daughter Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, just always gets into trouble. And she’s supposed to be John’s new chief of staff in the governor’s office. Right now, it appears that she might be looking to get some revenge against Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo.

Kevin Costner does seem to love to play Dutton, though. There’s not been a whiff of distress or anguish from the famed actor about playing this role. Yellowstone is one of, if not the, top TV shows going right now. It airs every Sunday night on the Paramcount Network and repeats pretty often. The show has a great cast and keeps getting better all the time.