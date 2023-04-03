‘Yellowstone’s Lainey Wilson Addresses Western Series’ Future at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Just before her performance and big win at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2nd), Lainey Wilson addressed Yellowstone as well as the western series’ future.

While on the red carpet, Wilson spoke to Fox News Digital about Yellowstone and the current rumors circulating about the show. “I realized the movie business is even crazier than the music business,” Lainey explained. “So I’m not lying to you when I tell you I have no clue what is going on with Yellowstone.”

Lainey Wilson also said that she’s “out of the loop” about Yellowstone, including when the show will resume production. However, she did say she’s putting her trust in the show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan. “I will say I think Taylor Sheridan has done such a great job, just with every show that he has done, so I think he’ll end it the right way. I think they’ll do…what the folks are hoping they’ll do,” she shared.

Earlier this year, rumors began circulating that Yellowstone may be ended. This is due to Kevin Costner supposedly not wanting to film the second half of the show’s fifth season or even the sixth season. However, Costner’s attorney Marty Singer has denied any of that is true.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. He also called the claims ridiculous. “Anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

Singer then stated that Costner is incredibly passionate about Yellowstone. The attorney also said that Costner has “always gone way above and beyond” to ensure the show’s success.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Says Production Will Resume This Summer

Although Lainey Wilson says she’s out of the loop regarding the future of Yellowstone, Ian Bohen said that production will resume this summer.

“We’ll go back this summer,” Bohen told Entertainment Tonight. He then refused to say whether or not he has received any scripts for the upcoming episodes. Lainey Wilson admitted she hasn’t received a call about returning.

“As far as I know, they don’t even know when they’re going to be filming,” Wilson stated. She did say she had a really good feeling that if the production does finish things, she’ll be back on the set. “We’ll see, they haven’t taken me to the train station yet,” she added.

Bohen also said that the show will be back with new episodes later this year. He just asked fans to be patient with the cast and crew. “It takes a long time to make, but it’s worth the wait. I promise.”