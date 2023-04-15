‘Yellowstone’s Lainey Wilson Reacts to Leading ACM Awards Noms Alongside Hardy

Yellowstone actress and country music star Lainey Wilson took to Instagram to share her reaction to leading the ACM Awards nominations alongside Hardy

In her latest Instagram post, Lainey Wilson couldn’t help but gush over the exciting news. “Woke up this morning to this and y’all… this never gets old,” Wilson wrote in the post’s caption. “Thank you to every single person who has made this possible.”

Wilson shared she’s so proud to be nominated alongside some of her favorite artists and friends, especially her “buddy” Hardy. “Thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible song that is ‘Wait in the Truck’… Love y’all and see y’all down in [Texas]. Let’s go!!!”

Lainey Wilson is nominated for six ACM Awards. The nominations are for Female Artist of the Year, ACM Awards Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country Single of the Year for Heart Like A Truck, AMC Awards Song of the Year for Hardy’s Wait in the Truck, ACM Music Event of the Year for Wait in the Truck, and Visual Media of the Year for Wait in the Truck.

Besides Hardy and Wilson, others receiving big ACM Awards nods are Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell. Each received five nominations. The ACM Awards will take place on May 11th.

Lainey Wilson Reveals How Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Were Involved in Her Decision to Join the ‘Yellowstone’ Cast

During an interview with Billboard in February, Lainey Wilson spoke about how she admires country music icons, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

“When it comes to Dolly and Reba, I feel like they really do listen to their heart,” Wilson explained. “I feel like they’re not scared to go outside that box and do things that are a little scary.”

Also speaking about joining the cast of Yellowstone, Lainey Wilson shared she thought about Parton and McEntire before she decided to take on the role. “I had never acted a day in my life. But I thought to myself, ‘Dolly and Reba, they’ve always made sure that their music is No. 1, but that has laid the foundation for so many opportunities to come their way.’”

Wilson did admit that going into acting was a little scary for her. However, she pushed through her fears and decided to go for the role after thinking about what Parton and McEntire would do in the same situation. “If it’s a way for me to share more of my music with the world, even if it is a little scary, you’re dang right I’m going to do it,” she declared. “Because that’s what [Dolly and Reba] would do.”

Lainey Wilson plays local musician Abby in the hit western series. She first appeared on the show while performing at the Montana governor inauguration ceremony for John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) during its Season 5 premiere.