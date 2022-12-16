‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Officially Releases His First Country Music Song

Actor turned legitimate cowboy singer Luke Grimes officially released his first country music song earlier today. The 38-year-old rose to stardom for his role in Yellowstone, but his resume also includes roles in American Sniper and The Magnificent Seven amongst a long list of other movies.

Just last week he signed a major record deal with Nashville’s Universal Music Group in association with Range Music. He then announced that he would be officially releasing his first song, No Horse To Ride, on December 16. He also shared a short preview of the tune which showed off his authentically rugged and damn good singing voice.

Luke Grimes Releases First Song No Horse To Ride

Earlier today, he pulled the preview down off his social media and replaced it with a message letting people know the full version of his first song No Horse To Ride was now live on all streaming services. It’s a classic-sounding western jam that conveys that trying to walk through life without the support of a woman you love is just like attempting to be a cowboy with no horse to ride.

He set the stage for the song with a brief but poetic caption that showcases his lyricism a little bit:

“My first song from my upcoming album releases today on all platforms. Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully, this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon…”

People React To His Song

The lyrics use succinct cowboy-themed metaphors to express that a romantic partner’s presence in your life is of paramount importance, as a cowboy without a horse just wouldn’t be a cowboy. The song’s acoustics and Luke Grimes’ voice match that vibe. The song sounds like it was recorded around a campfire in Montana instead of a recording studio, and I mean that in a good way. Reception for the song on social media has been strong, and it’s safe to say people are excited to see more original music from Grimes in the future.

Even Mark Wystrach, lead singer of the band Midland (and maybe the best mustache in country music), chimed in to say “Congrats amigo” to his buddy. Other fans likened Grime’s ability to successfully intertwine acting and singing to Garrett Hedlund.

As far as acting goes, Hedlund most notably starred as Don Billingsley in Friday Night Lights. Tim McGraw played his character’s father in the movie. He also starred in Four Brothers and Troy. In 2010 though, Hedlund again starred alongside Tim McGraw in the movie Country Strong. Hedlund did the singing himself for his role in the movie and recorded most of the songs on the soundtrack, including the duet Give Into Me with actress/singer Leighton Meester. His version of Merle Haggard’s song Silver Wings and an original song Chances Are from the movie are both excellent. Hedlund has continued to make more original music after the movie but without a big-time record deal.