You Can Stay in This Dolly Parton-Themed Tiny House

Are you looking for a getaway vacation in a tiny home in Tennessee? Do you love Dolly Parton? If that’s the case, have we got the tiny home vacation rental for you. In addition to immersing yourself in Dolly Parton memorabilia, you can also learn the incredible story behind the themed tiny home.

Located in Tracy City, Tennessee, about an hour and some change from Nashville, there’s the Dolly House. It’s a quaint 550-square-foot tiny home curated by photographer Ron Davis, who says he owes his whole life to Dolly Parton.

“I am a fan of Dolly Parton, yes,” Davis smiled, talking with News Channel 5 out of Nashville. “I mean, who isn’t?”

Davis decorated the home to the nines (and fives) with Dolly memorabilia. This includes photos taken by Davis himself, autographed scripts from Dolly’s variety show, a square of carpet from her home in Brentwood, and even one of the shoes she wore on the cover of 1987’s Rainbow.

“Here’s a piece of carpet from Dolly’s home in Brentwood. Autographed!” said Davis, touring the home. “Here’s pictures from when she hosted Saturday Night Live. The Dolly Show! This is an autographed copy of the script from season one, episode one, autographed to me. Go up in the loft — it’s decorated with 50 years of Dolly Parton newspaper clippings.”

Dolly Parton Tiny Home Stands As a Museum to Owner Ron Davis’ Biggest Inspiration

But, Ron Davis is more than just a diehard Dolly fan. As a teenager in the 80s growing up in California, Davis shared that he used to regularly attend tapings of Dolly’s variety show. He would sneak in his camera and take photos, and one time Dolly noticed him.

“Twenty-two episodes of The Dolly Show, I was at 20 of them,” Davis shared. “Half the time I skipped school to go. My mom’s just learning that now! I was sneaking a camera in, and you weren’t allowed to take pictures. [Dolly Parton] came over to the audience riser where I was sitting. She goes, ‘Hi! I’ve seen you a few times. I just wanted to say hi personally.’ I said, ‘oh my God.’ I had very few words. I handed her a stack of prints that I had taken. She goes, ‘y’know. You’re not supposed to take pictures. I won’t tell!'”

Davis was only 17 at the time, but he became Dolly Parton’s backstage photographer. He then suggested a professional photoshoot with Dolly, and because of that break, he decided that he wanted to pursue photography as a career. Eventually, he went on to do photoshoots for Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, and cover photos for four Reba McEntire albums.

“It changed the whole course of my life,” said Davis. “If not for Dolly Parton, I would not have become a photographer.”

Additionally, he then admitted that he never got to say one thing to Dolly Parton: “I love you, and thank you.”