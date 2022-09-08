‘You Got Gold’: Nashville to Host Week-Long Celebration of John Prine, Oct. 7-12

After a one-year postponement, Nashville is set to host a week-long celebration of the late, great John Prine. You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine will take place in Nashville on Oct. 7-12, with a full slate of events, including multiple concerts, happy hours, trolley tours, and meatloaf. Yes, meatloaf. Arnold’s Country Kitchen will be serving John’s favorite meal all week.

The week-long festivities coincide with what would have been John’s 76th birthday on Oct. 10. The celebration was originally scheduled for October 2021. However, Prine’s wife, Fiona, and his Oh Boy Records label decided to postpone the event after a COVID-19 surge. Of course, John Prine, 73, died from complications of COVID on April 7, 2020.

“We are so excited to invite you, our beloved community—both artists and fans alike—to this long-anticipated fall week in Nashville,” said Fiona Prine. “A celebration and tribute to John feels so overdue, yet is happening right on time. Our amazing team have worked tirelessly, making sure everyone feels welcome to participate in this memorable and unique experience. Thank you for being a part of it. Your support for me and my family has meant the world and we look forward to spending time with everyone in October.”

Prine Time

John Prine gave country music (or folk, or roots, or Americana, or whatever genre you want to call it) a lot of happiness during his lifetime. Known for his wry pen and gravelly voice, Prine gave us tunes that should be in everyone’s listening catalog: “Sam Stone,” “Paradise,” “Christmas in Prison,” “Mexican Home,” “Pretty Good,” and his duet with Iris Dement, “In Spite of Ourselves,” among others.

Of course, there’s also a slew of songs you may not recognize as John’s work. But check the songwriting credits on George Strait’s “I Just Want to Dance With You,” “Bonnie Raitt’s “Angel From Montgomery,” David Allan Coe’s “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” and Don Williams’ “Love Is On a Roll.” Yep, Prine had a hand writing each tune.

‘You Got Gold’ Lineup

For a full list of events during the week-long You Got Gold celebration, check out JohnPrine.com.

Highlights of the week include: