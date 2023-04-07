Your Weekend Soundtrack Is Here: New Albums for April 7, 2023

It’s the first weekend of April and Good Friday. It’s also a good Friday for new music. We’ve got new albums from some great young country artists, rockin’ originators, and plenty of bluegrass, folk, and roots music to go around.

No matter what you’re doing this weekend, you can find your soundtrack in the list below.

New Albums for April 7, 2023

White Buffalo – Ian Munsick

Bluegrass Vacation – Robbie Fulks

Gold – Carter Sampson

Brand New Distance – Cimarron 615

Results Not Typical – Ian Jones

Jewels – Stephanie Anne Johnson

Holidays in the United States – Adam Klein

Chuck Pond – Charlie Hill

The Weakness – Ruston Kelly

Jake Worthington – Jake Worthington

Extra – Josie Toney

What a Beautiful Thing I Have Made – The Hackles

Riveter – Sami Braman

Fall Line – Chickasaw Mudd Puppies

Many Words Theory – Jill Rogers & Crying Time

Hydranism – Oracle Sisters

Melancholy Angel – David Childers & The Serpents

Joyride – Charlie & Margot

Count the Clouds – Dan Horne

Plastic Eternity – Mudhoney

It really is one hell of a week for new albums. Mudhoney never made it big, but they were the band that started the “grunge” movement in Seattle. So, if you ever jammed to Nirvana, Pearl Jam, or other flannel-clad 90s bands, you can thank Mudhoney for that. They’ve got a new one out this week.

If you’re looking for some traditional-sounding country music, check out the new album from Jake Worthington. On the other hand, if you need some roots music in your life, Melancholy Angel will scratch that itch.

With that being said, here’s what I’ll be jamming to this weekend.

Fall Line

This new Chickasaw Mudd Puppies album has been over three decades in the making. It was well worth the wait. I was hooked from the album opener and couldn’t put this one down. The swampy driving rock and roll was exactly what I needed to push back the clouds on a gloomy Friday.

Tracks like “Roadkill” and “9 Volt” make this an album I’ll be coming back to when I need a pick-me-up.

Bluegrass Vacation

What do you get when you combine alt-country originator Robbie Fulks’ songwriting with some of the best bluegrass musicians in the game? You get one hell of a ‘grass record. Fulks enlisted Sam Bush, Sierra Hull, Ronnie McCoury, Tim O’Brien, Alison Brown, John Cowan, and Jerry Douglas to bring his new album to life.

Bluegrass has always been part of Fulks’ sound, but this is his first ‘grass album. However, it sounds like a record from someone who had been singing high-lonesome tunes since the days of Dr. Ralph Stanley and Bill Monroe.

White Buffalo

Ian Munsick’s new album is a breath of fresh air in the realm of more mainstream country music. White Buffalo plays like a love letter to Munsick’s home state of Wyoming and the cowboy lifestyle he lived in his youth. The distinctly Western sound of the album is only part of the draw. Munsick’s writing – he co-penned every song on the record – is what makes this one great.

Songs like “Barn Burner” and “Bluegrass” showcase Munsick’s clever pen. Don’t sleep on this one.