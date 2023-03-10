Your Weekend Soundtrack Is Here: New Albums for March 10, 2023

After a long workweek, there are few things more rewarding than a weekend packed with good tunes and good times. This stack of new albums is full of good tunes. The good times, though, that’s on you. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for country, folk, or some good old-fashioned rock and roll, you’ll find it here.

New Albums for March 10, 2023

Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina – Jo Dee Messina

I Saw the Arkansas –Dylan Earl

Lover’s Game – The War & Treaty

The Big Bottle of Joy – Matt Anderson

Voices – The Cold Stares

No Time to Lose – Say ZuZu

Dig a Little Deeper – Time Sawyer

September, November – The Long Ryders

Twere but It Were So Simple – Rust Dust

Burn These Bridges – Justin Tipton & The Troublemakers

Rides On – The Nude Party

There are a couple of new albums here that will immediately jump out to country fans. The Jo Dee Messina greatest hits collection is going to scratch that 90s country itch. Then, we have the stellar husband and wife duo The War & Treaty’s new release. There’s plenty more to dig into here.

For instance, the new album from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers delivers a great blend of Southern rock and Texas honky tonk. It’s sure to get your toes tapping. Then, we’ve got the bluegrass-tinged folk-leaning country music of Time Sawyer. If you’re looking for something unique, check out the new one from Rust Dust. It offers a blend of country and blues like a vintage feel. Some of these recordings make me feel like I’m listening to psychobilly pioneer Hasil Adkins’ home-recorded releases.

I was able to pick a few favorites out of the stack of new albums this week. Let’s dig in.

Rides On

The Nude Party is a band that obviously knows how to have a good time and their music reflects that. Pulling influences from the good-time frat rock of the 60s and bands like The Black Lips and The Velvet Underground, this band produces its own brand of rock-solid rock and roll. If you’re in need of a mood booster, just put this one on and turn it up.

No Time to Lose

Say ZuZu made a name for themselves in the alt-country scene in the mid-to-late 90s. Then, in 2003, the band parted ways. Now, they’re back with their first album of new material since their 2002 album Every Mile. No Time to Lose sees a band that is older, wiser, and maybe more introspective than they were before. This translates into a mostly laid-back album with some insightful songwriting.

If you’re looking for something to put on while you’re taking a break this weekend, No Time to Lose is the new album for you.

I Saw the Arkansas

I can’t say for certain that Dylan Earl was trying to make something that sounds like an old-school outlaw country album. However, I don’t see him getting this close to that vibe by accident.

The soaring pedal steel, stellar piano work, and a rhythm section that sounds like it was born in a dancehall make this new album sound like a blast from the past. More than that, these songs would fit perfectly in the canon of outlaw country. We’ve got songs about leaving, loving, longing, and hitting the bars. There is also some great storytelling in the album closer “Johnny Alabama.” To top it all off, Earl has one of the best voices for country music I’ve heard in quite some time.

Don’t pass this one up.