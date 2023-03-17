Your Weekend Soundtrack Is Here: New Albums for March 17, 2023

Is it just me or does it feel like 2023 is flying by? Here we are, three days away from the official beginning of spring and we’re all hoping that the weather realizes that it’s time to warm up. At the same time, we’ve got a stack of new albums that will go great with sunny days, warmer temps, and good times. We’ve got some great country-infused rock, some top-notch old-time-tinged folk, and a killer tribute to one of the biggest rock bands in history.

New Albums for March 17, 2023

Simple Things – The Band of Heathens

Say What You Like – Doug Paisley

Oscar’s Motel – The Cash Box Kings

Stoned Cold Country: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones – Various Artists

The Songwriter Tapes, Vol. 2 – Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, Barry Dean

Street Sermons – Daddy Long Legs

TumbleWeedyWorld – Lynn Miles

Lost in the Valley of Hate & Love – Them Dirty Roses

There aren’t any “big” names on the list this week. However, there are plenty of rock-solid new albums to take you into the weekend. For my money, the new one from Them Dirty Roses is the highlight of the day. However, there’s plenty more to dig into. For instance, Stoned Cold Country is full of country covers of Rolling Stones tunes, The Band of Heathens never disappoints, and Doug Paisley is back after what seems like forever. It’s a good week for music.

Let’s dig a little deeper into this well of great tunes and find what’s right for your weekend soundtrack.

TumbleWeedyWorld

This is a beautiful record. Fans of folk that is tinged with bluegrass and old-time that, at times, leans into the European roots of American music are going to love TumbleWeedyWorld. That smooth-as-glass string band sound serves as the perfect backdrop for Miles’ emotive vocal delivery. If you listen to this album from front to back and don’t get goosebumps at least once, you should probably seek medical help.

This is more than just a great-sounding record, though. With her new album, Lynn Miles shows why she’s gained a reputation as one of Canada’s strongest songwriters. The 10 tracks in this collection dive deep into the human condition. Songs about leaving, loss, bitter endings, regrets, and the unfortunate fact that opposites attract populate the tracklist.

Stoned Cold Country

This is a damn cool record. We get to hear artists like Brooks & Dunn, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Steve Earle, and Lainey Wilson cut their renditions of Rolling Stones classics. Some of these covers work better than others. Some sound like the artist was going for a 1:1 Stones cover. Others are a little more country.

My favorite parts of this album are when artists transform the songs they’re working with. For instance, Maren Morris’ cut of “Dead Flowers” brings the country elements that were in the song and cranks them up to 11. The steel guitar in that track is out of this world as well. Another transformative highlight on the album is Lainey Wilson’s “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

While not a perfect album, it’s worth checking out for country fans and Stones fans alike.

Lost in the Valley of Hate & Love

Do you like your Southern Rock steeped in country music with plenty of gospel choir backing vocals? Yeah, me too. That’s why the new one from Them Dirty Roses is my favorite album to drop today. Technically, it’s an EP. But, with 8 tracks and a half-hour runtime, there’s enough bang for your buck here to put it among this week’s full-lengths.