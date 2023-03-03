Your Weekend Soundtrack Is Here: New Albums for March 3, 2023

Spring is right around the corner. Across the nation, things are about to start blooming and coming alive after a long sleep. Today, though, a fresh crop of new albums is in full bloom. We’ve got long-awaited releases from independent favorites, new music from a country legend, and something from one of the biggest names in modern mainstream country music. We’ve also got plenty of toe-tapping folk-leaning rock, a little bluegrass, and so much more.

If you can’t find your weekend soundtrack in this list, you don’t like good music.

New Albums for March 3, 2023

I Don’t Know a Thing About Love – Willie Nelson

Twenty on High – Drayton Farley

Tough Country– The Panhandlers

Second Album – The Storm Windows

The Restless – Karen Jonas

Songs of Atascosa & South Central Texas – Eli Buddy & Sweet Mesquite

Lovin’ of the Game – Michael Cleveland

Something From Nothing – Chris Williams

Together Through the Dark – Slaid Cleaves

The Good Ones Got Away – New Earth Farmers

8 th Wonder – The National Parks

Wonder – The National Parks The Songwriter Tapes Vol. 1 – Luke Laird, Lori McKenna & Barry Dean

Sangre – Mason & The Gin Line

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Right now, a good portion of the internet is lighting up over the new Morgan Wallen album. However, that’s far from the only great new release from today. In fact, today is like an early Christmas for fans of great songwriting – we have new tunes from Willie Nelson, Slaid Cleaves, and Drayton Farley. Really, it would be hard to ask for more, but we got it.

With that being said, here are my suggestions for your weekend soundtrack.

Twenty on High

Drayton Farley spoke vaguely about this record when I interviewed him last April. At the time, he said it would be his first studio album and would have a bit of a new sound due to the inclusion of a full band. What he didn’t mention was that Sadler Vaden would produce it. Drayton also failed to mention that the full band would include Vaden and his 400 Unit bandmates Chad Gamble (drums) and Jimbo Hart (bass). Peter Levin (keys) and Kristin Weber (fiddle) round out the sound.

Vaden’s fingerprints are all over Drayton’s new album. That is to say that it sounds great. At the same time, Farley’s fans are going to go into this album expecting the same caliber of personal, authentic, and relatable songwriting and they’ll be more than pleased. This album is damn near perfect.

Tough Country

If you’re a fan of country music in general and Texas country in particular, don’t skip this new album. The Panhandlers are a West Texas supergroup composed of Josh Abbot (Josh Abbot Band), William Clark Green, Cleto Cordero (Flatland Cavalry), and John Baumann.

Members of the group share writing duties on most of the 14-track offering. Songwriters Erik Dylan and Charlie Stout also show up in the writing credits. Only two songs on the record come entirely from outside writers. Stout penned, the album opener “Flat Land” and “Santa Fe” is a Dylan co-write with the late great Guy Clark.

In short, this is a killer Texas country record packed with toe-tappers, tear-jerkers, and everything in between.

I Don’t Know a Thing About Love

It’s hard to say much about Willie Nelson’s new album, honestly. It’s Willie covering songs penned by the great Harlan Howard. This hat-tip to the late legend is exactly what you would expect it to be – amazing.

Willie might be a stone’s throw from 90 years old, but you can’t hear his age on this record. He and the band are in top form. If you’re looking for some truly traditional-sounding country music, this is the new album for you.





