Your Weekend Soundtrack Is Here: New Albums for March 31, 2023

We’ve made it to the end of March. The new albums keep stacking up and 2023 continues to be a great year for music. This week, we’re looking at a whole heap of country, bluegrass, folk, and indie records. This is a good week to discover new artists and reacquaint yourself with some folks who have been around for a while.

New Albums for March 31, 2023

Doctor Moan – Peter Case

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Common Nation of Sorrow – Rachel Baiman

Stars Enough to Guide Me – Jono Manson

People Talk – Lauren Morrow

You Only Get a Few – Upstate

The Men that God Forgot – Waco Brothers

The Record – Boygenius

Poets & Old Souls – Bryan Martin

Better Man – Lance Roark

It’s Just Me – Larry Sparks

My Best Evil Friend – The No Ones

There aren’t any “big names” on this list of new albums. However, that doesn’t mean that you’re not going to find something that floats your boat. We’ve got new piano-driven tunes from Peter Case, the debut from Boygenius, and so much more. Then, there’s the new one from country-punkers Waco Brothers that will get any weekend off to a toe-tapping start.

If you find yourself looking at the list and not seeing a new album by someone you’ve heard before don’t fret. Just pull up your streamer of choice and dig into the buffet. You might not like everything, but there’s sure to be something that hits the spot.

With that said, these are the new albums I’ll be adding to my weekend soundtrack.

Mighty Poplar

If you’re looking for a new bluegrass album to spin, this one might be it. Mighty Poplar is a new ‘grass supergroup that features members of some of the biggest bands in the ‘grass and jam world. The group is Andrew Martin (Watchhouse), Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers), Alex Hargreaves (Billy Strings), and Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon). The album features covers of songs from Norman Blake, Leonard Cohen, John Hartford, and more.

This isn’t a practiced and polished album, though. Instead, the members of Mighty Poplar leaned on their chops and the improvisational nature of bluegrass and recorded the songs live in a small cabin studio. Putting this album on is like sitting in on a ‘grass jam full of greats.

It’s Just Me

Are you in the mood for some stripped-down bluegrass? Well, the new album from Larry Sparks is bound to scratch that itch. If the Mighty Poplar album was like being in the room with a fiery ‘grass jam, this one is like hanging out on the porch with an old-timer who has a voice of gold and picking prowess to match.

Poets & Old Souls

Maybe bluegrass isn’t your thing. Maybe you’re in the mood for a damn good country record. Well, the new album from Bryan Martin will fill that order. From the pedal steel-drenched outlaw feel of the album opener “Never Come Home” to the softer introspective numbers like “Another Honky Tonk,” Martin delivers some top-notch country music.

With his new album, Bryan Martin is opening up about his past and showing listeners a deep look at his life. At the same time, he’s showcasing his songwriting prowess. He wrote five of the album’s nine tracks alone and co-penned the other four.

If you’re looking for something raw, gritty, authentic, and undeniably country, this is the new album for you.