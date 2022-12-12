Zac Brown Band Announces 2023 ‘From the Fire’ Tour

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for the Zac Brown Band. In May, bassist John Driskell Hopkins announced his ALS diagnosis. So far, he’s still able to tour and play live. However, he knows his days of doing so are numbered and has vowed to fight the disease any way he can. Last month, the band made Caroline Jones their first official female member after she toured with them for years. More recently, Brown announced that he is engaged to model/actress Kelly Yazdi.

The band didn’t let any of the hardships slow them down and celebrated the good times on the road. They recently finished their Out in the Middle Tour on November 19th. Now, the Zac Brown Band is gearing up for another massive North American tour. Earlier today, ZBB announced their From the Fire Tour.

The trek kicks off in June of 2023 and will keep the Zac Brown Band on the road until November. They aren’t hitting the road alone, though. Tenille Townes, Marcus King, and King Calaway will support ZBB on select dates.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the From the Fire Tour. We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted,” Zac Brown said in a statement.

Zac Brown Band’s From the Fire Tour

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (12/16) at 10 AM local time. Citi card members have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday (12/14) at noon local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Zamily fan club members can access presale tickets starting Wednesday at 10 AM local time. Head over to the Zac Brown Band website for tickets and more information.

Dates