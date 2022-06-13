Zac Brown Band Teaming Up With Blake Shelton for ‘Out in the Middle’

Zac Brown Band teased a collaboration with Blake Shelton on Monday. “Out in the Middle” will be available on streamers next Wednesday, June 22, per a post on the band’s Instagram.

Zac Brown Band is fresh from an appearance at CMA Fest in Nashville. Shelton wasn’t part of this year’s festival, but he accidentally found himself involved when Luke Bryan performed an impromptu set at Ole Red.

“Out in the Middle” is the first new music from both acts since 2021. The Comeback, from Zac Brown Band, featured the hit “Same Boat” and a duet with Marcus King titled “Stubborn Pride.” King joined Zac Brown Band during their Thursday set at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Shelton’s latest is Body Language, which features a duet with his wife, Gwen Stefani, titled “Happy Anywhere.”

While Shelton was away from the Music City, he headlined Troy Aikman’s “Highway to Henryetta” Music Festival in Oklahoma. Shelton is an Oklahoma native, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback spent much of his youth in Henryetta. Shelton shared the stage with Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen and Stoney Larue among others.

Highway to Henryetta

“Last night was hotter than the fires of hell but what a night OK! Thanks to my buddy @troyaikman for having me!” Shelton captioned the post.

“You put the pride back in an Oklahoma town that carries a piece of my heart. Forever grateful, thank you,” Aikman replied to the post.

Aikman’s own post continued the sentiment. “My heart is full of gratitude for everyone that made the inaugural Highway to Henryetta music festival an overwhelming success. The economic impact for the city and the academic/athletic programs at HHS goes without saying but I’m just as proud of the spotlight that was put on a southeastern Oklahoma town that has meant so much to me and so many others. I hope those who were visting for the first time will keep a piece of Henryetta in their heart as I have after all these years.”

Zac Brown on the Road in 2022

Zac Brown Band will tour baseball parks this summer, with their next stop at Truist Park in Atlanta on June 17. Brown performed the national anthem at the stadium last year during the World Series. They’ll hit some big ones: Wrigley on July 9, Fenway on July 15, and Citi Field in New York on August 18, among others. Their tour concludes on November 19 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Visit their website for a full list of dates and ticket information.