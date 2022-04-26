Zac Brown Band Brings Out Edwin McCain for Surprise ‘I’ll Be’ Performance: ‘Impossible Not to Sing Along’

Don’t you just love country music mashups? Zac Brown Band entertained fans as they brought out Edwin McCain on stage for an I’ll Be performance. We all know the song. It came out the same year this Outsider was born, 1997. McCain rode the single to a career of fame and still rocks the stage with that classic. He was with his Georgia friends when they got together to sing along.

Is there a more positive force in country music than Zac Brown Band? It seems like they are always giving off those positive vibes. If you find yourself at one of their shows it’s hard to not sing along, party, and have a good time. Things like bringing McCain out on stage are why fans love to go to their shows.

“Impossible not to sing along with this one!!” the caption says on Instagram. It really is impossible, I couldn’t do it. Greenville got one hell of a show it seems and judging from the replies on the post, it was more than just looks. This was one to remember.

It’s clear that Zac Brown Band has many influences. So, seeing them work with artists in other genres, isn’t a big surprise. Fans that were at the show were quick to reply and talk about how great the show was. With new music this year from the band and the surprise performance, plus all those classic songs they have in their catalog, fans were more than satisfied.

“The best show I’ve ever been to!! All the sets were phenomenal!” one fan said. “[But] y’all definitely brought the funk with that last one.”

Zac Brown Band Playing Two MLB Stadiums This Year

For fans that want to catch that sweet Zach Brown Band set while also going to a unique and interesting venue, well, you’re in luck. The band has plans to play two shows at Major League Baseball parks. The first show will be at one of baseball’s most legendary parks, Fenway in Boston. The second show is set to take place at Citi Field in New York City.

Along for the ride is going to be Cody Johnson. He’s an artist that has a lot of momentum in his career right now. Perhaps highlighted by a performance at the Houston Rodeo, Johnson’s last two years have been phenomenal. Johnson is going to be along for the ride at two of these MLB shows.

Also on the tour schedule for the Zac Brown Band is Wrigley Field and of course, home of the Atlanta Braves, Truist Park.

So, it’s safe to say that there are all kinds of great shows that fans will have the option to go to.