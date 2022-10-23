Zac Brown Band & Jamey Johnson Join Forces for Unreal Live Performance of ‘Stubborn Pride’: VIDEO

Reflecting on some great moments of their tour, Zac Brown Band took to the stage for a live performance of the hit track Stubborn Pride with Jamey Johnson.

In a recent post on Instagram, Zac Brown Band shared a video of the amazing performance. “Honored to have had Jamey Johnson join us last month at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre to play Stubborn Pride live together for the first time.”

The video of Zac Brown Band and Jamey Johnson’s Oak Mountain Amphitheatre performance surfaced just after Brown and his crew were unable to enter Canada for their Vancouver performance. In a statement provided to People, the group shared details about the situation.

“Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together, ” Zac Brown Band declared. Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone.”

The group also said it’s been up to one border patrol agent to let them into the country. This time, it didn’t go the way they planned. “Unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night.”

An insider familiar with the situation told People, “Zac and his band and crew were detained in Vancouver for two hours because a few of his crew members had infractions that had been expunged years and years ago. Zac refused to leave his crew members behind because they’re family, so he decided to cancel the show. He’s super upset about it because he loves his fans but he always says his crew – they’re like family. ”

Zac Brown Says the Band Sticks Together & Support One Another

In a Facebook post, Zac Brown addressed the reason for canceling the Vancouver show and why it was a necessary decision.

“We are a family, a tribe,” Zac Brown explained. “We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind. As a band who prides themselves on showing up with excitement and professionalism, we will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we’re so sorry we can’t be there tonight.

Fans took to the social media post to share their support for Zac Brown and the band. “That is the most gracious middle finger I have ever read. Great professionalism and show of restraint!” One fan declared. Another added, “That’s why we love the Zac Brown Band. Our family too. United we stand. United we are strong.”

All tickets for the Vancouver performance will notably be refunded through the point of sale.