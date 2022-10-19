Zac Brown Band, Jon Pardi Among Headliners for Country Fest 2023

Country Fest 2023 has announced that Zac Brown Band, Jon Pardi, and Dan + Shay will be the headliners for next summer’s event.

The three-day festival will kick off on June 22 in Cadott, Wisconsin. And over 50 bands will perform across five stages. Other acts include Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, Ernest, and Joe Nicols.

“Fans can look forward to the same organized festival they love, but with a new overall theme in 2023,” festival promoter and General Manager Wade Asher said.

Country Fest began nearly three decades ago. And it quickly grew to be one of the largest country music festivals in the Midwest. Each year, tens of thousands flock to the 360-acre field that hosts the event, which is located on County Highway S between Cadott and Cornell. The grounds also boast over 7,000 campsites for fans who don’t want to miss a show.

Over the years, names like George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Johnny Cash, and Reba McEntire have graced the stage.

“If you grew up in Wisconsin, Friday nights likely found you in a friend’s field cheersing to the summer ahead,” Asher continued. “A grown-up version of a coming-of-age tradition, we’ll pay homage to our roots through a variety of Wisconsin-themed activations and experiences. We can’t wait to reunite with our Fest Family at the country’s largest party in a hayfield…and show out-of-towners what it means to ‘party like a Sconnie.’”

Zac Brown Band and More Than 50 Other Bands Will Perform For This Year’s Event

On Wed, June 21, three-day ticket holders will get a special treat with a VIP tailgate party. The show will include performances by Jake Worthington, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Nathan King Band, and Frankie Justin.

Jon Pardi will serve as the opening-day headliner. Dan + Shay will take the reins on Friday, and Zac Brown Band will close the festival the following day.

Tickets are on sale now, and several different packages are available. Fans can opt for single-day general admission passes, which start at just $75. And they can go all the way up to three days with reserved lawn spots for only $235. Some packages, such as the top tier, are already sold out. And apparently, prices go up as the festival nears.

For more information on the star-studded lineup or to buy your tickets or reserve your campsite, head over to the website today.