Zac Brown Band Performs Goosebump-Inducing Rendition of National Anthem at Falcons Game: VIDEO

Whether you were at the stadium on Sunday or watching from home, Zac Brown Band‘s performance of the National Anthem at the Atlanta Falcons game was a powerful one. Their respect for the flag and the significance behind the words of our National Anthem rung loud and clear ahead of kickoff. It even sent chills up and down our arms. If you missed the game or just want to hear the goose-bump-inducing rendition again, we have you covered. Check out the clip below.

Wearing jeans and a jersey, Brown was as ready to watch the game as he was to perform our Anthem. Though his attire was simple, NFL fans and fans of the country music group alike flocked to the comments following the clip. Many complimented Zac Brown Band’s heartfelt performance.

“If this doesn’t give you chills,” one viewer wrote, “you need your heart checked.”

Another person added, “Amazing!! Doesn’t get any better than ZBB!!”

Sunday not only proved to be a good day for Zac Brown Band; it also ended well for the Falcons. Facing off against the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons took home the win, 37-34, on Sunday night.

Zac Brown Band Cancels Vancouver Show After Bandmates Denied Canadian Entry

Zac Brown Band has a massive fanbase in the United States. However, their reach extends globally, with the group occasionally traveling north of the U.S. border to treat our Canadian neighbors to a night of country music. However, Zac Brown and his bandmates were forced to cancel one Vancouver show recently after several members were denied entrance into Canada. Zac Brown Band spoke out about the incident on social media.

“We’re sorry to announce that we won’t be able to perform in Vancouver tonight,” the group said at the time. “Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together. “

Sadly though, they revealed that several of the band members had criminal charges on their records from a decade ago that have since been removed. As such, they were unable to cross the U.S./Canada border. Their statement continued, “Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone.”

Ultimately, though, when it comes to crossing the border, the decision of whether or not to let the group enter as a whole comes down to one border agent. And this time, the border agent was a stickler.

A source speaking with People following the incident said that Zac Brown Band decided to cancel the Vancouver show as the group is also a family, refusing to leave anyone behind. They said, “Zac refused to leave his crew members behind…so he decided to cancel the show. He’s super upset about it because he loves his fans but he always says his crew — they’re like a family.”