Zac Brown Band Releases New Version of ‘Out in the Middle’ With Blake Shelton: LISTEN

It’s here. Y’all waited for it and now Zac Brown Band X Blake Shelton on “Out in the Middle” is finally here. So, let’s listen. A country music mashup. With an original version, and music video already out, the tune has picked up more than its fair share of streams in a short time. These two acts got together and made something that both of their fan bases are going to love.

This is a good mix of Zac Brown and Shelton’s themes and styles in one song. Even in the original version, you could just feel that Shelton was a great pick for this particular song. And, I don’t think that they proved otherwise.

Check it out below and see for yourself.

Of course, these two acts are glad to get on a track with one another. Just some country guys getting together for a damn good time. “Out in the Middle” celebrates the folks in the small towns throughout the country that get things done, day in and day out, and keep our little worlds running. While they might get overlooked by some, Zach Brown Band and Shelton are here to raise a glass and celebrate them.

“Thanks for having me on this one [Zac Brown Band],” Shelton tweeted after the release. “If y’all know what’s good for you, go stream [Out in the Middle] now!!!”

Zac Brown talked about the song and the writing process.

“When we were coming up with the riffs for ‘Out in the Middle’ and started stacking guitars on it and everything, I knew t was gonna be special,” he recalled. “I knew it was special when we were first writing it, but the way it all came to life and everything too.”

Shelton completes it all.

Zac Brown Band Standing Up for Bandmate

John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band has a lot going on. He recently announced his ALS diagnosis, and at 51 years old, he’s going to take all the support he can get, and try to maintain his regular life. He was diagnosed before the pandemic began.

“I started noticing some issues with my stability and my speed on my instruments and just general mobility as early as the fall of 2019,” he explained.

After looking for treatment and answers, he eventually found out what he was going through. Yesterday was Global ALS Awareness Day and Hopkins wanted to open up more about his own story in order to honor the day and the meaning behind it.

Right now, Zac Brown Band is going to keep touring with Hopkins, playing new music with badass artists like Blake Shelton, and doing what they’ve always done. While there is a tough road ahead, they’ll take it one tour stop at a time.