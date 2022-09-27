Zac Brown Band Teams Up With Jimmy Buffett for New Version of ‘Same Boat’

Zac Brown Band is gradually re-imagining their 2021 album The Comeback. They already did a version of “Stubborn Pride” with Jamey Johnson and Marcus King. They also did a version of “Wild Palomino” with Cody Johnson. And they did a version of “Out in the Middle” with Blake Shelton. That one is currently in the top 20 at country radio. Now, the most obvious collaboration of all has arrived.

Music Row reports that the Mayor of Margaritaville himself will join Zac Brown Band for a version of “Same Boat.” Jimmy Buffet is the latest 70s stalwart to join the collection. James Taylor is also on the record. He’s on “Love and Sunsets.”

The deluxe version of The Comeback is due on September 30. The original version of The Comeback went to number one on the Current Country Album Sales chart. It was also the Top New Country Release. The band earned their 20th CMA Awards nomination. They’re up for Vocal Group of the Year against Old Dominion, Lady A, Little Big Town and Midland. The ceremony takes place on November 9, and it’ll be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Zac Brown recently dropped into Nashville for a benefit concert for ALS. Their drummer, John Driskell “Hop” Hopkins was diagnosed with the disease last year. The band played a comparatively intimate show at Ryman Auditorium to benefit his foundation. They were also just added to a big bill ringing in the New Year in the Music City. “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will feature Zac Brown Band alongside Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini. It airs on CBS on December 31. Brooks & Dunn is also on the big bill.

Zac Brown Band is ‘Out in the Middle’ in 2022

It’s been a big year for Zac Brown Band on the road. And they’re having fun. At a recent tour stop, they nailed a cover version of Silk Sonic’s “Fly as Me.” They’ve been selling out sheds and baseball parks across America all year.

Next up is a stop at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 7. They have a string of dates in the Sunshine State over that weekend before taking the tour out West. They’re in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on October 20. And they’ll trek around the Pacific Northwest on that trip, including a stop across the border in Vancouver. They’re at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 4. And the formal trek concludes at Chase Field in Phoenix on November 19. They already have a festival date scheduled for 2023. They’re at the Windy City Smokeout next summer. Check out all of their dates and get ticket information for each at their website.