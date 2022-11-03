Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as First Female Band Member

Most fans of the Zac Brown Band are already familiar with Caroline Jones. She started touring with them in 2017. She was the band’s opening act for three years before they made her a guest musician in the road band. ZBB also tapped the multi-instrumentalist to join them in the studio in the past. Now, they’re welcoming her as the newest official member of the band.

Caroline Jones took to Twitter earlier today to share her excitement about joining the band. “After 3 years as their opening act and 2 years touring in the band, I am honored to be joining the [Zac Brown Band] as an official member,” she wrote in the tweet. “Exciting (and busy!) times ahead as I perform and create with ZBB while continuing to build my own career.”

Caroline Jones on Joining Zac Brown Band

Jones got a little more in-depth about the big news with Entertainment Tonight. “Joining Zac Brown Band as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far,” she told the outlet. However, it’s not just about being a member of the band. “To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter but as a musician and member of the family means more to me than I can put into words.”

Caroline Jones went on to talk about how important the Zac Brown Band has been to her over the years. “As an independent artist, I owe my career to Zac and other superstar mentors who have taken me under their wing,” she said. “But, I will never forget that Zac was the first.”

She still remembers the first time she played with the band. “I vividly remember sitting in with Zac Brown Band for the first time as a wide-eyed, nerve-wracked opening act on June 22, 2017. If you had told me five years ago that I would be a part of the band, I would have never believed you,” she said. Now, Jones is looking forward to a bright future with her mentors and brothers in music. “I am extremely proud to share the stage with such a diverse and gifted group of musicians, each of whom brings craftsmanship and unique strengths to the band. Finding my place, musically, in the band and soaking up as much knowledge as possible is my next mission.”

Brown Welcomes Jones to the Fold

Zac Brown is just as excited to have Caroline Jones in the band as she is to be there. “It feels like Caroline has been part of Zac Brown Band for years,” he told ET. “She has done a few tours with us and has also been in the recording studio creating with us. She is family and a badass musician.” About Jones, Brown said, “She sings the highest and works the hardest.”