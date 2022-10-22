Zac Brown Band Denied Access to Canada, Had to Cancel Vancouver Show

Zac Brown Band has been on tour for much of 2022. They were to cross the border for a set at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday, but it wasn’t in the cards. The band was denied entry into the country at the border. The decision forced the band to cancel their scheduled show. They shared a statement about the incident with People.

“We’re sorry to announce that we won’t be able to perform in Vancouver tonight,” the band stated. “Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together. Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone.”

Every time that Zac Brown Band has crossed the border, it’s been the decision of one border patrol agent. It seems they got the wrong one this time.

“Unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night,” they shared.

A source provided additional context to People.

“Zac and his band and crew were detained in Vancouver for two hours because a few of his crew members had infractions that had been expunged years and years ago,” the source said. “Zac refused to leave his crew members behind because they’re like a family, so he decided to cancel the show. He’s super upset about it because he loves his fans but he always says his crew – they’re like a family.”

Zac Brown Band and the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

They’ll head back to the United States for their next date. They’re at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on October 22. Dates for Zac Brown Band’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour continue through November. They’ve typically played two or three weekend shows at a time with some time off in between. It seems to be a fairly common touring strategy for bigger acts these days.

So they’ll get a couple of weeks off before heading to Los Angeles, Calif. That show is at Hollywood Bowl on November 4. Then they are off to Oakland Arena on November 6. They’ll have another couple of weeks off before the final two dates of the tour. Zac Brown Band is in San Diego, Calif. at Wonderfront Festival on November 18 and they wrap it at their final ballpark of the year. They’re at Chase Field in Phoenix on November 19.

They’ll ring in the new year at their home base. They headline New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on December 31. Kelsea Ballerini is also scheduled to perform. Check out everything on their schedule and get ticket information at their website.