Zac Brown Brings Fan On Stage To Sing ‘Colder Weather’ in Touching Moment: WATCH

Zac Brown Band has been one of country music’s biggest acts for decades now. And in this moment posted to the singer’s Instagram page, Brown brings a fan onstage to sing the band’s 2010 single “Colder Weather” from their second album “You Get What You Give.”

The young girl Brown brings onstage to sing is named Brianna Shirley. Brown encourages Shirley during her performance, smiling and nodding to her and occasionally patting her on the back. Eventually, the crowd joins in and sings along, and you can see Zac Brown softly sing along to his own song.

“This one is for my sweet friend Brianna… thank you for joining me on stage last night for Colder Weather,” the 44-year-old musician wrote in his caption. “Your tremendous courage and voice are an inspiration to us all.”

You can watch Brianna Shirley sing “Colder Weather” onstage with Zac Brown below.

Plenty of people took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the inspiring video.

“Wow. This is what it’s all about,” one fan wrote. “The impact on this girl will last forever.”

“That was the highlight of the show,” another wrote. “We all were so touched! #wearezamily.”

“What a beautiful voice she has,” another fan commented.

Fans React to Zac Brown Bringing on Fan to Sing ‘Colder Weather’

“This is so awesome!!!” one person wrote, including a crying emoji. Another fan shared similar sentiments, remarking that they would’ve been crying had they been in Brown’s shoes.

“She is incredible! That moment when the crowd started singing with her… I don’t know how you didn’t start crying.”

Another fan wrote: “Doesn’t get any better than that!.”

“One of my favorite songs and she sang it so beautifully!” another fan commented. “I hope she continues to use her God given talent to share with the world!”

A final fan wrote: “Wow….so nice for her and you that she got to have this experience…such a caring man you are ZB.”

Zac Brown Band has been a hugely successful and popular band since their debut album The Foundation hit the scene with singles like “Chicken Fried,” “Whatever It Is,” and “Toes.” That album launched the band to international success, earning them a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album and winning them the Best New Artist award.

The band followed up this smash-hit debut with two certified platinum albums, You Get What You Give and Uncaged. Since those albums, they’ve released four more albums for a total of seven.