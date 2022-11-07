Zac Brown Celebrates Dolly Parton’s Historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Earlier this year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their 2022 nominees: Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Eminem, Lionel Richie, and the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton. But while Dolly is a celebrated singer, actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman, she remains firmly grounded in her sense of humility. She politely declined the nomination, stating that she hadn’t earned the right to become a part of rock music history.

A month later, however, the Rock Hall released a statement explaining that they, along with her fans and fellow musicians, simply did not agree with Dolly Parton’s assessment of her own career. While they understood where the “Jolene” singer was coming from, they argued that rock music isn’t “defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” and, in that respect, Dolly fit the bill perfectly.

“I had to,” Dolly explained of her acceptance on the Rock Hall red carpet. “I said if they put me in, I would accept it gracefully (and I will). And I’m very honored and proud to be here with all these great stars.”

“I just thought, well, I’m not equal to them when you say Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she said, indicating the members of Duran Duran, who vehemently disagreed with her statement. “But anyway, I’m proud to be here.”

Zac Brown Gushes Over Sharing a Stage With Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is a true icon, beloved by fans and musicians spanning all genres. Her legacy transcends country music. As such, it’s no surprise that her Hall of Fame induction was quite a spectacle.

As part of her induction, Dolly Parton performed for an awe-struck crowd, many fellow musicians clamoring for a chance to share a stage with the country legend.

Fellow country star Zac Brown was among those in disbelief at the opportunity. “It was an honor to serve as Dolly Parton’s backing band for the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last night,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post featuring himself and Dolly.

“Tune in to watch us celebrate her legendary career with performances featuring Brandi Carlile, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, and more Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 pm ET on HBO.”

Musicians of All Genres Can’t Get Enough of Dolly

Zac Brown and his band stood as the backing band for Dolly’s Parton iconic Hall of Fame set, the crowning jewel of which was her smash hit “Jolene.”

In addition to Dolly Parton and Zac Brown, Judas Priest singer Rob Halford lent his genre-shaping vocals, as well as P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Simon Lebon of Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox of Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo.

Rob Halford is the perfect example of Dolly Parton’s incredible reach in the world of music. A major player in the birth of heavy metal, Halford couldn’t be a bigger fan of the country star. In fact, he started planning his meeting with Parton months before the ceremony took place.

“I’m going to force her to, even if she doesn’t know who I am,” he told Metal Crypt in June. “I’m going to see what table she is sitting at [and] I’m just going to run to the table and do the devil’s horns thing. Tongue out, horns up, behind Dolly Parton’s head. It’s the only way to do it. I can’t smile sweetly. I’ve got to stick my tongue out and my horns up.”