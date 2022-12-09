Zac Brown Is Engaged to Model and Actress Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown has popped the question to his girlfriend, actress and model Kelly Yazdi, and the two are happily engaged. The couple keeps their private life fairly under wraps, but Yazdi has been accompanying the Zac Brown Band on tour since at least July 2022.

Allegedly, Brown proposed “a while ago,” but they continue to keep their personal lives to themselves. They rarely post photos together. But, Yazdi did appear in a video on Brown’s Instagram in July celebrating the frontman’s birthday. In the video, she appears to be wearing an engagement ring on her left hand.

Kelly Yazdi is a model, actress, stuntperson, and avid motorcyclist. The Minnesota native calls herself a “spokesmodel for living with passion” on her website, and founded Ride Wild. The organization aims to change the way women in power sports and motorsports are perceived. She’s also appeared on “Hawaii Five-0” and her stuntwork can be seen in Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” music video.

Zac Brown, meanwhile, has been on tour with his band after the release of their 2021 album The Comeback. They recently wrapped the US leg of their tour, which will continue overseas in March. The tour will pick up again in the US in June 2023.

Zac Brown Engaged To Kelly Yazdi After 2018 Split from Ex-Wife

Zac Brown and his ex-wife Shelley married in 2006 and had 5 children together. They split in 2018, announcing, “We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple.”

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there,” their statement continued. “This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

Zac Brown shared that he turned to music as a form of “therapy” to get him through the hard times. “Sometimes life can be challenging in facing things that are hard, and music has always been my therapy,” he told CNN in 2019. “It’s been my way to make it through a lot of things so I’m blessed to be able to do that.”

The Zac Brown Band has definitely been busy this year. This year, they asked artist Caroline Jones to join the band as the first full-time female member. She opened for the band starting in 2017, and has now joined the Zac Brown Band family.