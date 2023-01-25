Zac Brown, Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to Headline 10th Faster Horses Music Festival

The 10th Faster Horses Music and Camping Festival will return to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 14-16. The three-day festival will feature headliners Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, and Zac Brown Band. Additional main stage performers include Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dustin Lynch, Tenille Townes, Dylan Scott, Blanco Brown, Hailey Whitters, and more.

Faster Horses will also boast a second stage—dubbed the Next From Nashville Stage—that will feature trending newcomers. Performers include Ben Burgess, Pillbox Patti, Chayce Beckham, Lauren Watkins, and more. In addition, Ray Wylie Hubbard will make a special performance on the stage.

Three-day passes will go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. General admission tickets start at $249 (not including camping or parking), with multiple VIP tiers for $399, $479, and $729. Of course, that’s before taxes and fees. Various VIP packages included close-up views of the stage, access to the new Cambridge Corral VIP food experience, and entry to the VIP Pool Deck. Faster Horses was named the ACM Festival of the Year in 2018.

“#PartyOfTheDecade at Faster Horses this year? You know I am IN! See y’all in Michigan this July,” added Dylan Scott via Instagram.

“I’m coming to MI this July for #FasterHorsesFestival,” said Chayce Beckham via Instagram. “I’m so excited to be a part of this legendary lineup for the #partyofthedecade.”