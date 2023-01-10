Zac Brown Band Starts 2023 Strong with New ‘Out in the Middle’ Music Video Featuring Blake Shelton

Members of the Zac Brown Band saw some serious highs and lows in 2022. For instance, John Driskell Hopkins announced his ALS diagnosis. That was tough news to take for everyone involved. Luckily, he’s fighting the disease with all he’s got and will continue to record and perform with the band for as long as possible. The year brought plenty of good with it, too. The band added the phenomenally talented Caroline Jones as their first female band member. Additionally, Brown got engaged to Kelly Yazdi. Last but not least, the band’s Out in the Middle Tour was a massive success.

Zac Brown Band is starting 2023 with a bang. Today, they released a live music video for “Out in the Middle” featuring Blake Shelton. The video is like a highlight reel of the Out in the Middle Tour. We get on-the-road behind-the-scenes footage from all of the members of the band. Additionally, the video showcases several clips of ZBB sharing the stage with Shelton.

Fans know that the members of Zac Brown Band are like a family. This new video shows them interacting onstage as well as between shows and really showcases that familial bond. At the same time, the video gives everyone a taste of the insane live shows that the band brings to city after city, year after year.

Zac Brown Band From the Fire Tour 2023

It won’t be long before Zac Brown Band is on the road again delivering those killer shows to fans across the country. Their From the Fire tour kicks off in June and wraps up in November. King Calaway, Tenille Townes, and Marcus King will join ZBB on select dates. Head to the band’s website to get tickets and more details.