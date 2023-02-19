Zach Bryan Returns to Twitter, Addresses Fan Complaints

Earlier this month, Zach Bryan’s account vanished from Twitter. His sudden absence left many fans wondering where he went. Now, after a couple of weeks, the “Something in the Orange” singer is back on the platform. Bryan launched his first tweet since February 6th last night as if nothing had happened.

Not long after sending off the tweet that alerted his loyal fans to his presence, Bryan discussed why he left the platform. Later, he addressed fans’ complaints about the ticket-buying system for his Burn Burn Burn Tour.

“Sorry guys had to avoid Twitter while the tour went on sale. I love you guys all so much and I’m so insanely happy and blessed,” Zach Bryan said in a tweet.

While Zach Bryan was gone, tickets for his tour went on sale via Fair AXS. Some fans were able to get their tickets without any issues. However, many fans who got selected to buy tickets couldn’t complete their transactions due to website issues. Those who contacted customer support found them to be uninformed and unhelpful. This led some fans to call Fair AXS “Ticketmaster 2.0” after jumping through hoops and still coming away empty-handed.

Additionally, many loyal fans missed the boat completely. They weren’t selected in the ticket-buying lottery and, therefore, won’t be able to attend a date on Bryan’s upcoming tour. Many fans from both camps took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

This tweet makes it seem like Zach Bryan knew there would be complaints and wanted to avoid seeing them in real-time.

Zach Bryan Addresses Fan Complaints

I’m actually extremely sorry to anyone who didn’t get tickets, from the bottom of my heart.

Demand was very high and I’m just doing my best.

You guys are too good to me and I don’t deserve it at all — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 19, 2023

Zach Bryan may have jumped off of Twitter before the firestorm came, but that doesn’t mean he is entirely ignoring it. He took a moment to address the fan complaints in one of his first posts back on the platform. “I’m actually extremely sorry to anyone who didn’t get tickets, from the bottom of my heart,” Bryan tweeted. “Demand was very high and I’m just doing my best. You guys are too good to me and I don’t deserve it at all,” he added.

Many fans were quick to hop in the replies to tell Zach that they appreciated what he tried to do despite the results. However, some fans said they would prefer Ticketmaster over the process that he rolled out for this tour.

Those across the pond and down under will get a chance to see Zach Bryan in concert soon. In his latest Tweet, the Oklahoma native said that he plans to add European and Australian tour dates soon. At this time, it is unclear how ticket sales for those dates will be handled. Fair AXS handled most of the dates on his upcoming tour. However, they didn’t handle tickets for stops in London, Philadelphia, and other cities.

Complaints aside, it seems that Zach Bryan’s fans are happy to have him back on the platform.