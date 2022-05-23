Zach Bryan’s ‘American Heartbreak’ Shatters Single-Day Album Streaming Record on Spotify and Apple Music

When it comes to studio album debuts, this is one of the best. Zach Bryan and his American Heartbreak album have already set a record. Over on both Spotify and Apple Music, the new country music album has broken the single-day album streaming record for each platform. It’s really a debut that has few precedents before it.

Of course, if you didn’t know already, Bryan’s new album is 34 songs long and each one packs a punch. There are no throwaway tracks on this project. After not releasing a studio album for years, the first go at things has already started off with a bang.

It didn’t take long for the news to come out that Bryan’s album was a big hit.

So, you can say that a record has been broken. Talk about the hype and things like that. However, when you put the numbers into context it is wild. Zach Bryan is going to ride American Heartbreak to a newfound level of fame and has two records to carry with him.

All together, Bryan has now gotten more than 1 billion streams on his music. He’s one of the brightest young stars in the genre and has a fanbase ready to carry this album all the way to the top and stay there.

From Austin topped the Apple Music country charts, taking the No. 1 spot. It was also No .4 on Spotify’s Global country chart. From the Navy to writing what may be considered a classic album at the rate this is going, Bryan has had a wild time to start his early and mid-20s.

Zach Bryan Breaks Records with Storytelling in ‘American Heartbreak’

One thing that Zach Bryan is a master at, is songwriting. The singer-songwriter can take an idea and turn it into a yarn that will keep you paying attention for the next three minutes or so. He sings songs about emotion. Touching the highs and the lows of the human spectrum.

Bryan’s songs throughout the album give a glimpse into the 26-year-old’s life. He just seems to have so much fun making music that you can’t help but get attached to the songs and tracks he puts out. It was teased and clipped and shared drip by drip leading up to the release. However, the album is here now and country music fans have been streaming it nonstop.

The singer has proven that he is here to stay. With a 34-song album that has already broken records, is there anything that can stop the momentum that he has? Zach Bryan’s career is just starting in earnest. So, sit back and enjoy. You won’t want to miss it.