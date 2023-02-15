Zach Bryan Celebrates ‘Fair Ticketing for All’ Amid Fan Complaints About Ticket-Buying Process

Back in December, Zach Bryan announced that he was going to make tickets for his upcoming tour affordable for his fans. As a result, the “Something in the Orange” singer opted to avoid Ticketmaster and use Fair AXS to sell tickets to his countless excited fans.

Fans had to register for a chance to purchase tickets before the end of January. Then, earlier this week, emails started going out to those lucky enough to win the ticket-buying lottery. Today, Bryan took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the ticket-selling system.

Zach Bryan Addresses Ticket Sales for His Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

Zach Bryan’s post included an image sporting a written message along with a caption. Both messages addressed ticket sales for his tour.

“I didn’t care about selling out the tour in thirty seconds, I cared about people getting reasonably-priced tickets. We sold all the tickets in 3 waves to actual fans,” Bryan wrote in the caption. “We hired teams to limit bots, and we sacrificed a lot of personal things to give real people real seats. Thank you guys so much,” he concluded.

“Who knew you could sell tickets at a reasonable price, to real fans, in a fair way? With no arrogance attached and a lot of people pissed at me, we did it,” Bryan began in the longer message. He went on to say that he’s adding more shows to the tour due to overwhelming demand. Those registered for Philly, Tulsa, NYC, and Duluth should be on the lookout for emails for tickets.

“Thank you all so much for your patience during this process,” he continued. “No one has ever done this before at this scale and that’s something I’m extremely proud of. Not one ticket was sold for more than $156, at their absolute highest, including taxes and fees.”

Zach Bryan concluded this message by adding, “There will continue to be no tickets for sale on scalping sites. Fair ticketing for all, for an almost sold-out tour.”

Fans Sound Off About the Ticket-Buying Process

If the tour is nearly sold out, that means that thousands of fans were able to get their tickets without much issue. However, that wasn’t the case for everyone. Earlier this week, dissatisfied fans took to social media to air their grievances about the ticket-buying process. Some went so far as to call Fair AXS “Ticketmaster 2.0.”

Zach Bryan left Twitter earlier this year. So, there’s a chance he didn’t see most of those complaints. However, they didn’t stop on Twitter. Some fans brought their complaints to the comments of Zach’s Instagram post.

One commenter took time to break down the issues with the system. However, one portion of their explanation gets to the heart of the issue. “The fact that many of your most devout fans simply have no way to see you in concert is just awful for you and your base.”