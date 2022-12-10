Zach Bryan Celebrates ‘Oklahoma Smokeshow’ Becoming Certified Gold

Zach Bryan is celebrating a huge milestone, and he’s sharing his love for his fans on social media. The song “Oklahoma Smokeshow” from the EP Summertime Blues recently became certified gold. Zach Bryan posted a grateful message on Twitter thanking fans for their support.

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR MAKING OKLAHOMA SMOKESHOW GOLD I LOVE YOU!!!” he wrote excitedly. The song released with the EP this summer. A few months previous, he released the massive debut album American Heartbreak.

THANK YOU GUYS FOR MAKING OKLAHOMA SMOKESHOW GOLD I LOVE YOU!!! — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) December 9, 2022

Additionally, Zach Bryan has been actively commenting on the music industry lately, and fans have been supporting him through and through. Most recently, he fired shots at the Nashville country music scene with a succinct tweet. One fan tweeted at him, asking him to come back to Nashville. Bryan replied, “Don’t belong, will never belong thankfully.”

Zach Bryan Thanks Fans for Certifying ‘Oklahoma Smokeshow’ Gold While Also Criticizing Country Music Industry

Zach Bryan is decidedly anti-establishment for someone who is a quickly rising country music star. But, while most fans want him to get his due recognition, Zach Bryan is happy to just write music and leave it at that. “Guys, I don’t and never will want to be considered at the CMAs,” he wrote on Twitter after being overlooked for a CMA award nomination. “My pride is fine and I appreciate all the love and support and I say it with every ounce of respect to other country artists. Establishments will always be weird.”

“If these shows and companies wanted to be honest, they would have gotten into songwriting and not award giving,” he continued. But, he clarified that he still has respect for the artists nominated, even if he doesn’t respect the establishment. “To be clear, I’m not trying to insult the validity of a CMA,” he wrote. “I respect any artist who receives one and the existence of them.”

Though, Zach Bryan shared that he’s dedicated to his music for the music’s sake, not for winning awards. “I’m just saying on a personal level it is not one of my priorities to have awards on a shelf in my home. There’s room for more important things there,” he wrote.

Under the Big Sky Festival To Feature Huge Stars in 2023

Zach Bryan may not have any plans for an award shelf, but he’s definitely not saying no to performing. He’ll be at the Bug Sky Festival next year in Whitefish, Montana. Joining Zach Byran are Hank Williams Jr., Colter Wall, Charley Crockett, The Dead South, and so many more.

Under the Big Sky Festival takes place in July 2023, on the 14th, 15th, and 16th. Whiskey Myers, Ryan Bingham, Elle King, Marcus King, and LeAnn Rimes will also perform next year. Check out the lineup and all the details we have so far, and stick around for more announcements as they come.