Zach Bryan Declares ‘Mainstream Is Where Artists Go to Die,’ Social Media Weighs In

Refusing to forget where he comes from, country music star Zach Bryan declares that mainstream isn’t where he wants to be.

In the early hours of Friday (September 16th), Zach Bryan took to his Twitter to share his true thoughts about mainstream fame. “The mainstream is where artists go to die,” the tweet reads. “I haven’t forgot that and I hope you all know that.”

the mainstream is where artists go to die.

I haven’t forgot that and I hope you all know that — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 16, 2022

The tweet, which already has more than 1,300, was actually well received by Zach Bryan’s followers. “Country music is changing for the better with the likes of you, Tyler Childers, Ryan Bingham, Muscadine etc.,” one follower wrote. “Keep making great music. You see how much folks appreciate it at every show.”

Another follower then shared, “Whenever I hear someone’s song playing on the radio non-stop I always think about how hard Nashville is screwing them.”

An admirer of Zach Bryan’s further declared, “THANK YOU. I’m very worried about losing someone to the mainstream (on your stadium tour. He is my favorite but his most recent collab worries me.”

Zach Bryan Recalls Story Behind His ‘Accidental’ Country Music Career

In a May 2022 interview with Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen, Zach Bryan opened up about how he went from being in the military to accidentally have a country music career.

As he spoke to Bannen, Zach Bryan shared that while he wasn’t trying to build a career in music, he was making music in the barracks with his military buddies. After leaving the military and releasing two albums, he started developing a fanbase. “Everyone went kind of crazy for them,” he said about the albums. “So I’m like the luckiest guy in the world. I don’t really deserve any of it, but it’s been an absolute blast. And I would catch them up by saying, ‘Hey, I’m just a 26-year-old. I’m just a guy like everyone else, trying my best to get through life.’ And if people wanted to join, they can, If they don’t, that’s okay too.”

Although he has written some songs, Zach Bryan stated he never meant to actually be a songwriter. “I wanted to be a writer. I’m writing every morning when I wake up. Every night when I go to sleep, I write because it’s just like how I deal with life. Just like people watch sports, just like people go golf, it’s just something that comes naturally to me. It is beautiful to find that and get to do that.”

However, Zach Bryan admitted that the first 100 songs were terrible. “Because I was just trying to figure how to make poems and things that I’ve written into work that people could connect with through melodies.”

Despite knowing he had some pretty rough songs, Zach Bryan said he’s thankful for every bad song. “Because it led to [where] I could write one and it made sense.”