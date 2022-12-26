Zach Bryan ‘Done’ With High Ticket Prices, Goes to Bat for Working Class Fans in New Post

In recent months, Zach Bryan has been going to bat for his fans. For instance, he paid for a fan’s rental car after they hit a deer on the way to his show. He also found out how expensive his merchandise was and vowed to lower the prices. He has also been railing against TicketMaster’s obscene ticket prices. So, we’ve learned that ZB is willing to speak his mind and dip into his profit margin to make things affordable for his fans. Earlier today, he took to social media to announce that he’s going a step further for his fans.

Zach Bryan Goes to Bat for His Fans

The price of concert tickets has been a hot-button topic in recent months. Fans wanting to see acts like Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours, or Tyler Childers were paying hundreds of dollars for tickets to shows. Zach is done seeing his fans lay down that kind of money to see him play. He said as much in the Instagram post.

“Seems there is a massive issue with fair prices to live shows lately. I have med kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,” Zach Bryan wrote. However, that doesn’t mean that he’s done with live shows. “I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show.”

Zach Bryan clarified that he will be playing “a few festivals” next year and has no control over those prices. However, his shows will be cheaper. And he obviously won’t be using Ticketmaster to sell seats.

“I believe that working-class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows,” Zach Bryan stated plainly. Then, he went on to tell his followers how he planned to sell fairly-priced tickets. He urged people to sign up at the Laylo link in his bio. Fans who sign up will “be the first to know about tour dates, registration, and the on-sale of tickets.”

Zach Bryan will also be sending merch drops and unreleased music through the service.

Zach Speaks His Mind

“I am so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working-class people,” Zach Bryan said, driving home the inspiration for this decision. “Also, to any songwriter trying to make ‘relatable music for the working class man or woman’ should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words they’re singing.”

Zach Bryan ended the statement by saying a tour announcement is coming soon. He added that All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks) is available to stream now.