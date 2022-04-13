Zach Bryan Drops ‘Late July’ Video and Makes It the Best Wednesday Ever

Usually, we have to wait until Friday to get new music. However, Zach Bryan dropped a new video for a song called “Late July” early this morning. But, it doesn’t seem to be a cut from the upcoming album. The tracklist for American Heartbreak is massive but “Late July” doesn’t make an appearance. At the same time, the song did not go to his Spotify with the rest of the singles from the upcoming record. At this point, I believe it is safe to say that Zach Bryan is just doing us all a favor and giving us another morsel to help hold us over until May 20th when the album drops.

It is awesome to see Zach Bryan dropping “Late July” as a treat for his fans. However, it isn’t surprising. He has a deep connection to his fanbase. On top of that, he’s been sharing snippets and previews of new songs for months now. All of those songs are on American Heartbreak, though. Who knows? This could be a last-minute addition to the record. If we’ve learned one thing about ZB in the last couple of years it is that he is unpredictable in the best way possible.

After dropping “Late July,” Zach Bryan tweeted that this is the best Wednesday ever until next Wednesday. It’s really hard to argue with him on that.

best Wednesday of all time, until next Wednesday I bet — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 13, 2022

Digging Into Zach Bryan’s New Song “Late July”

According to a credit at the end of the video, Zach Bryan worked with Eddie Spear, Louie Nice, and Read Connelly on “Late July.” However, this song is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Zach’s pen.

I don’t think that I’m the only one who believes that Zach Bryan is at his best when he’s singing songs about being on the road and missing home or the people he left waiting there. “Late July” sees him doing just that.

The video helps to drive home the longing in the lyrics. Like the videos for “From Austin” and “Highway Boys” this one is made up of videos from Zach’s life. We see clips of him and the boys blowing off steam, Zach’s chocolate lab, and some gorgeous scenery from the road. All of those scenes juxtaposed with the lyrics make “Late July” hit even harder.

“Late July” Lyrics

[Verse]

I heard life is what passes when you’re too busy living

And love is at its finest when times are hard

May your lady always keep you from the vices you’ve been after

May the Lord always love you where you are

[Chorus]

I’m heading down the road I guess

Another good time I’ll regret

But I wish that I was coming home to you

Late July, oh my, all in good time

Praying that my girl is fine

Sleeping in while rain falls on the roof

[Verse]

I hope your sunsets always bleed red

And your family’s always well-fed

And the song stuck in your head

Plays all night

[Chorus]

I’m heading down the road I guess

Another good time I’ll regret

But I wish that I was coming home to you

Late July, oh my, all in good time

Praying that my girl is fine

Sleeping in while rain falls on the roof