Zach Bryan Earns More Platinum and Gold Certifications

Zach Bryan’s remarkable 2022 continues to roll. His sprawling, 34-song masterpiece American Heartbreak dropped in May and debuted at fifth on the Billboard Top 200. The lead single, “Something in the Orange,” first landed in the Billboard Hot 100 in April. And it hit number six on the Billboard Songwriters chart.

Now, “Something in the Orange” receives platinum certification from the RIAA. American Heartbreak receives gold certification.

It only took country radio six months to notice. “Something in the Orange” finally went to country radio at the beginning of October. And it’s already in solid rotation at a lot of stations across the country. But it’s been six months, and Zach Bryan has written approximately 300 new songs since that one. He may not remember the words anymore. Maybe he uses a teleprompter. Six months is six years in Zach Bryan years.

Since the release of American Heartbreak, Zach Bryan released a nine track EP titled Summertime Blues. That one dropped right around a month after the full-length. It debuted at at number seven on Billboard’s Top Country charts, number two on the Americana/Folk chart and number four on the Rock chart.

He’s released three more singles as studio versions: “Run, Run, Run” “‘Til Brooklyn” and “Starved.” And he’s given social media followers a sneak peak at dozens of others raw phone recordings of music that he is working on.

Zach Bryan built this organically. The 26-year-old Navy veteran was a viral sensation that refused to slow down from the day he began writing songs. He didn’t need charts or certifications or radio. He has 2.4 billion streams. Now, the tastemakers are trying to catch up.

Zach Bryan Won’t Stop

While he was writing all these songs, he was tirelessly crisscrossing the United States. Zach Bryan hit two of the largest festivals in America in Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. He also stopped everywhere from the Windy City Smokeout to Under the Big Sky out in Montana. He went from 200 capacity venues to selling out Red Rocks in two years. It’s one of the most remarkable stories in music.

He still has several dates on his 2022 calendar, including that sold out date at Red Rocks. That one is on November 3. But first, he stops by Arizona Federal Theater in Phoenix, Ariz. on October 19. Then, he’s off to The Warfield in San Francisco on October 22. He’ll also hit Seattle before making his way to Colorado.

He wraps his years with stops at Greenville Country Music Fest in South Carolina on November 5 and Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on November 11. He has one festival date set for 2022 – a return to the Windy City Smokeout. If there are any tickets left to see Zach Bryan live, you can find out how to get them at his website.