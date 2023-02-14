Zach Bryan Fans Are Having a Meltdown on Twitter Over Tickets for His Concerts

Zach Bryan is among the litany of stars who took issue with Ticketmaster’s sky-high ticket prices. Back in December, the Oklahoma native announced that he was going to make sure tickets to his next tour would be affordable for his fans. He was tired of meeting fans who spent hundreds of dollars to see him live. As a result, Bryan teamed with Fair AXS to make sure he could keep ticket prices low.

To be fair, he did what he planned to do. Tickets for his upcoming Burn, Burn, Burn Tour start at around $40 and the best seats in the house are only $130 before fees. However, there are some downsides to this partnership. For one, not everyone who wants to get tickets will get the chance to buy them. Those who hoped to attend a Zach Bryan show this year had to register on the AXS website and wait to see if they got selected to buy tickets.

Every time my email goes off, and it’s NOT Zach Bryan tickets… pic.twitter.com/nnr5AVpFE9 — Hannah (@hanbentz) February 14, 2023

Yesterday, AXS started sending emails letting people know they had won the ticket-purchasing lottery. Then, the problems started rolling in. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the system.

Before we get into some of the issues that fans are experiencing, it’s only fair to note that several excited fans got their emails and were able to buy their tickets with no issues.

Zach Bryan Fans Still Can’t Get Tickets

As one could imagine, several fans didn’t get selected to purchase tickets for one reason or another. Many of those who didn’t get their proverbial Golden Ticket voiced their frustrations online. However, that’s only the beginning. Several issues still plague those who got the coveted emails.

One Twitter user found out that their options were very limited. “Actually got chosen to buy tickets for Zach Bryan via [AXS] only to find out today that you don’t get to actually choose your seats. You get to choose a price level and then get random seats. F that lol. Thanks but no thanks. Bummed but is what it is.”

These random seats weren’t an issue for other fans. Instead, the AXS site was the problem. Several saddened fans spoke out about not being allowed into the site with their registration codes. Others found that after selecting their seats, they weren’t able to complete the transaction. “Tried to get Zach Bryan tickets, put in three different payment methods, and got an error each time. Now my link doesn’t work,” one frustrated fan reported.

One fan summed up many of the complaints in a single tweet. “This Zach Bryan ticket thing is a disaster… Horrible user experience and $150 for a halfway decent seat. So much for ‘making it affordable,’” they wrote.

Customer Service’s Hands Are Tied

One fan relayed their experience with AXS customer service. “I talked to customer service and they were overwhelmed and frustrated. They don’t have any info to help, so don’t get your hopes up,” they said. In a later tweet, they wrote, “Customer service just ranted about how she wants to help but AXS won’t give them the info to help us. They literally can’t do anything until general ticket sales. I joked Ticketmaster is better, she said, ‘You’re so right.’”

Some are even going so far as to call AXS “Ticketmaster 2.0”

Maybe this is why Zach Bryan abruptly left Twitter earlier this month.