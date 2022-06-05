Zach Bryan Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows Due to Positive COVID Test

Zach Bryan recently had to cancel shows in Salt Lake City, Spokane, and an appearance in Seattle with Luke Combs due to a positive COVID test, but he gave fans a health update on Twitter yesterday that should put us all at ease.

In response to a fan asking how he’s been feeling lately, Zach Bryan responded, “doing fine!! lungs were weird for a few but writing tunes and playing Mario Kart so I think I’ll see y’all in Richmond.”

Rest, and writing songs, and playing video games sounds like the perfect remedy for being sick, and it’s good to hear that Zach Bryan is doing better. Even better for fans who have tickets in Richmond.

When Bryan announced his illness last week, he took the time to reassure everyone that he took every precaution around Willie Nelson. On May 29, he was performing in support of Nelson in New Braunfels, TX. Two days later, he tested positive for COVID. “Today I woke up incredibly woozy and had body aches everywhere,” he wrote on Instagram on May 31. “I then got two COVID tests and tested positive on both.”

He explained the show reschedules as well, writing that the Salt Lake City and Spokane shows would be canceled. “The show in Salt Lake will now be July 7th and Spokane will now be July 13th,” he wrote. He reassured fans that their tickets would be honored for those shows, but would issue refunds for those who wanted them. He also shared that Luke Combs’ show would still go on without him. Recently, Combs announced who would replace Bryan at the Seattle show.

Zach Bryan Shares Good Health News, Plus Hit Top of Country Charts Last Week

Despite hitting a COVID roadblock, Zach Bryan continues to top charts and break records with his album American Heartbreak. It’s a mammoth 34-track record with so many great songs; tightly written, expressive, emotional, with expert musicality. It’s becoming one of our all-time favorites here at Outsider, and for good reason. As a debut, it’s amazing, and we can’t wait to see what else Zach Bryan can come up with.

Recently, though, American Heartbreak topped the Billboard Top Country charts; it debuted at No. 1 on the country charts, and, incredibly, No. 5 on the all-genre Top 200 Album chart. For the country charts, American Heartbreak dethroned Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album after 59 weeks at No. 1. Dangerous fell to No. 6 on the Top 200, while Harry Styles’ Harry’s House debuted at No. 1. As for Zach Bryan, that’s a huge milestone for his very first album. We’ll definitely be watching his career closely; Zach Bryan writes from the heart, and we love that here.