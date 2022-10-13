Zach Bryan Shares Heartfelt Message After Notching Two Major Milestones

Zach Bryan has had a wild couple of years. He went from uploading songs to social media while in the Navy to playing to sold-out crowds across the country. Earlier this year, he released his massive label debut record American Heartbreak. The album broke single-day streaming records across multiple platforms. Zach poured his heart and soul into the 34-track album and his words resonated deeply with his fans and they let him know about it on social media.

That’s the thing about Zach Bryan. He is deeply involved with his community of fans. Any given day, you’ll find him shooting the breeze with his fans and followers like he’s not one of the biggest names in country music. This connection to his fans bleeds over into how he handles major news. He doesn’t rely on a publicist to blast press releases to journalists around the world. Instead, Zach handles all of his announcements through his socials. Earlier today, he made a massive announcement.

Zach Bryan Collects Gold & Platinum from the RIAA

This morning, Zach Bryan took to Twitter to tell his fans and followers some big news. He just got word that American Heartbreak received Gold certification from the RIAA. Additionally, his current single “Something in the Orange” went Platinum. However, he wasn’t bragging. He was sharing great news with the people who helped make it happen.

thank you all from the bottom of my heart for making American Heartbreak gold and Something in the Orange platinum. Up to this point it’s my actual life’s work and to be in this life with all of you at the same time has been one of the most rewarding things a man could ever do — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 13, 2022

The other great thing about Zach Bryan making all of his own announcements is that his fans get news early. They don’t have to wait for the information to travel through countless channels before getting to them. This tweet is a perfect example of that.

Currently, the RIAA website only shows one certification for Zach Bryan. “Heading South” went Gold in November of 2021. That’s where his entry on the website stops. So, it seems like Zach shared this information with his fans as soon as he got the news.

Honestly, this news doesn’t come as a surprise. It was only a matter of time before Zach Bryan started raking in the precious metal from the RIAA. “Something in the Orange” has over 100 million streams on Spotify alone. While users can’t see the streaming numbers on albums, American Heartbreak was a record-breaking streaming album. It hasn’t taken long for those millions of streams to translate to massive milestones.

This is only the beginning for Zach Bryan. He has plenty left in the tank.