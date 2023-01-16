Zach Bryan Hilariously Keeps The Twitterverse Up-to-Date After Leopard Escapes Dallas Zoo

Following the news that a leopard escaped from the Dallas Zoo on Friday (January 13th), country music star Zach Bryan hilariously kept his Twitter followers up-to-date on the big cat search.

As previously reported, the Dallas Zoo went into a “code blue” after the leopard, named Nova, escaped from its habitat. Zoo officials revealed that while code blue sounds concerning, it really means a “non-dangerous animal is out of its habitat.”

“One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time. Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts,” the Dallas Zoo confirmed in a statement on Facebook. The zoo ended up closing down for the rest of the day.

While sharing an update on the leopard’s break out, Bryan tweeted, “bro the Dallas zoo losing a leopard.”

bro the Dallas zoo losing a leopard https://t.co/gwfu0v9THy — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) January 14, 2023

Luckily for Bryan and the city of Dallas, the zoo was able to capture the leopard without any issues. “Clouded leopard Nova spent Saturday in the habitat with her sister Luna, perched up on a high branch while oh-so-many guests stopped by to wish her well,” the zoo tweeted. “The vet & animal care teams say she shows no signs of injury and has settled right back into her routine today.”

Zach Bryan Recently Dropped His Live Album ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ & Promised to Keep Concert Tickets Low

Weeks after the incident with Taylor Swift’s tickets on Ticketmaster, Zach Bryan released a live album addressing the ticket platform while promising fans to keep his performance costs low.

“I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year,” Bryan explained. “To which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show.”

Bryan further explained that he will be playing at a “few festivals” next year. However, he has no control over those prices. He also won’t be using Ticketmaster for his shows. “I believe that working-class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows,” the musician continued.

However, after releasing his latest project, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Redrocks), Bryan issued an apology and addressed what he meant by the album. “Would like to make something clear,” he tweeted. “I’m not a hateful man and I meant no harm by naming my album that. Love is the only way on a human level.”

Bryan wanted to shed light on a massive national issue, which is the high prices that Ticketmaster has. There was no better way than to name his album that. “I love you guys so much,” he wrote to his fans. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”