Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell Celebrate Phillies Heading to the World Series

It’s not quite clear how or why Oklahoma native Zach Bryan became a Philadelphia Phillies fan, but it seems that’s his team. He nodded to his fandom a week ago.

I’ve just been saying ‘birds’ because I was scared to be a fair weather fan now that I’m around philly so much and they’re conveniently winning but my grandpa is looking down at the cowboys losing this evening and it’s about time I said go birds — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 17, 2022

As the NL East Wild Card team clinched their spot in the 2022 World Series on Sunday, he again came out of the woodwork for his “birds.”

phillies — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, one of his heroes, Jason Isbell, is a huge Atlanta Braves fan. The Alabama native grew up watching one of the Phillies’ biggest rivals on the Superstation. But he has nothing but kind words for Philadelphia as they celebrate their victory. The Phillies advanced to the NLCS by defeating the Braves 3-1 in the NLDS.

The @Phillies organization has always been super cool to us. They invited us to some games a few years ago and gave us cheesesteaks it was awesome so I hope they win the series — Jason IsBOO! (@JasonIsbell) October 23, 2022

The Houston Astros can clinch the other spot in the World Series with a win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night. They currently lead the ALCS 3-0.

The last time that the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series was 2008. They also won it all in 1980. If they face the Houston Astros? They won it all in 2017. It’s the only title in the club’s history.

Zach Bryan Listened to Jason Isbell When He Served in the Navy

Zach Bryan talked about some of his biggest influences recently. And the 26-year-old revealed many of the acts that you’d suspect. Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell seemed obvious. But he also included acts like Gregory Alan Isakov, Bon Iver, Kings of Leon and Ben Howard. In July, Bryan has an opportunity to meet Isbell when they shared a bill at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. He took the opportunity to snap a selfie with the “Cover Me Up” singer-songwriter.

On November 3, Zach Bryan will have an opportunity to follow in Jason Isbell’s footsteps when he plays his first sold out show at Red Rocks in Colorado. He wraps his year in Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on November 11. Check out all of his dates at his website.

Meanwhile, Jason Isbell wraps up his annual residency at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday. After that, he’ll head to the United Kingdom for a run in December. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.