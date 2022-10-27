Zach Bryan Says His Merch Costs ‘Too Much,’ Promises Change After Fan Points Out Prices

Zach Bryan is a man of the people. He releases new music on his own time. The 26-year-old Navy veteran never stops giving the people what they want. And he’s taking it to another level with a promise to lower the price of his merch. Check out the tweet below.

I just learned how expensive the merch was last night. A hoodie for 60 to 70 dollars is too much and I’m fixing it now.

thank you guys so much for being such a good and kind and rowdy crowd — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 26, 2022

“I just learned how expensive the merch was last night. A hoodie for 60 to 70 dollars is too much and I’m fixing it now. thank you guys so much for being such a good and kind and rowdy crowd,” he tweeted.

He continued his rant against the politics of the music business in another tweet.

“I’m tired of music venues having more power than the fans that go to them,” Zach Bryan said in the thread.

Another fan replied to him. “Is now a good time to talk about venues ‘merch splits?’ they said.

“Talk my s*** til the day I die,” Zach Bryan replied.

Zach Bryan just went mainstream with “Something in the Orange” arriving at country radio. For longtime fans, it feels strange hearing the song that he released almost a year ago wedged between Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. But it’s much deserved, and it’s climbing the charts. Zach Bryan himself said that he doesn’t care about any mainstream success. He’s built this audience organically, and he’s already sold out tons of legendary venues across the country. He also easily fit on multi-genre bills at Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo last summer. His music is universal. And he keeps releasing and teasing new tracks at an alarming rate. He’s said that another album is already on the way after releasing the 34-track epic American Heartbreak in May and the 9-track EP Summertime Blues a month later.

Zach Bryan Sells Out Red Rocks

Next up for Zach Bryan is a sold-out date at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. That show is on November 3. He’s been on tour for most of the year and he’s had a lot of memorable moments, but none is more iconic than that first time you sell out Red Rocks. He did it, and with very little support from radio.

He has a couple of extra dates remaining in 2022. He’s at Greenville Country Music Fest in South Carolina on November 5. And he’ll wrap his year at a stadium. He’s not playing IN the stadium, but he’s there. The new year promises more audiences of a similar size. He plays at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on November 11. Zach Bryan is already lining up dates for 2023. He returns to Windy City Smokeout in Chicago next summer. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.