Zach Bryan Mysteriously Disappears from Twitter, Leaves Fans Wondering Why

Zach Bryan is a bit of an anomaly. Right now, he’s one of the most successful up-and-comers in country music. His label debut American Heartbreak smashed streaming records. His single “Something in the Orange” is currently sitting atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His latest release “Dawns” topped the publication’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart. Additionally, he’s got a Grammy nod and a massive tour under his belt with another huge tour around the corner. However, he’s never been one to separate himself from his fans. Usually, you can head to Bryan’s Twitter page and see him chatting with his followers like they’re old pals. It looks like that’s over, at least for the time being.

Right now, if you head to Zach Bryan’s Twitter page, you’ll find the message “This account doesn’t exist,” on an otherwise blank profile. He didn’t say anything about leaving the platform. He doesn’t seem to have gotten into an online dustup with anyone. The cancel mob didn’t come for him. Zach’s Twitter is just gone. This is leaving many fans wondering why.

At the same time, many of Zach Bryan’s fans are only on Twitter to keep up with what he has going on. From album and tour announcements to his heated feud with Ticketmaster, it was all there until very recently. So, they may be following him in a small exodus from the platform.

Outsider reached out to Zach Bryan’s manager for comment and he had no information on the artist’s exit from the social media platform.

Zach Bryan Is Still on Social Media

Luckily, fans can still find Zach Bryan on Instagram. However, there are some pros and cons to that platform. On one hand, Zach is able to write longer and more meaningful posts on Insta. On the other hand, he has been much less active there in the past. Who knows, maybe that will change in the future.

Also, this isn’t the first time that Zach has deactivated his Twitter account. Last July, fans noticed that his account “didn’t exist” when they looked it up. However, this only lasted for a day or two before everything was back to normal. It is possible that Bryan is just taking a break.

No one could blame Zach Bryan for wanting to step away from Twitter. Sometimes, it’s good to disconnect and “touch grass” as the kids say. If he were going to do that, now would be a good time. After the Grammy Awards, some of his fans had some downright disrespectful things to say about Willie Nelson after he took home the win for Best Country Solo Performance.

For his part, Zach took the loss in stride. “Grandpa used to talk about Willie for hours,” he said on Twitter, “Never been such a pleasure to lose to someone!”

There’s a good chance that Zach will be back on Twitter before too long. After all, the Eagles are preparing to play in the Super Bowl this Sunday. He’ll probably be back on the platform to cheer them on.